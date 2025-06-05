Tata Memorial Centre signs MoU with Wipro GE Healthcare to establish 'cancer research & innovation centre'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), a grant-in-aid institution under the jurisdiction of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday, to establish a state-of-the-art Cancer Research & Innovation Centre with Wipro GE Healthcare as the technology partner and TMC as the clinical oncology partner.

Advertisement

The collaboration aims to strengthen clinical research and academic engagement activities with the establishment of a 'Joint Working Group', to determine key project areas and collaboration roadmap for the next five years.

In India, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer1 and a report from the Cancer Registry Program states the incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 20202. The alarming statistics underscore the need for precision-driven, AI-enabled solutions to advance cancer care.

Advertisement

Dr CS Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital says, "The government is adopting a strategic, policy-driven approach to fight cancer with the establishment of day care centres, expansion of cancer care ecosystem, promoting cancer screenings and awareness programmes. However, early detection, equitable access and preventive care remain a challenge."

He added, "GE HealthCare is a world leader in MedTech and as partners, we aim to enhance clinical research and promote academic engagement to transform personalized cancer care for improved outcomes cancer care."

Advertisement

Chaitanya Sarawate, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare South Asia, says, "In India, the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases was more than 14 lakhs in 2023.3 Our innovations enable precision-led cancer care through an ecosystem of devices and digital solutions powered by AI."

He added, "We are proud to partner with industry leaders like Tata Memorial Centre, who are among the pioneers in the fight against cancer with their expertise in research, service and education. With this partnership, we strengthen our commitment to connect every step of cancer care right from discovery, diagnosis to treatment, integrating advanced imaging technologies and AI-led solutions in the care continuum."

The partnership aims to accelerate the development and validation of emerging technologies and digital platforms in Oncology - on AI-based applications for medical imaging, clinical workflows, hardware and software for advanced-visualization to post-process and analyse medical images.

The scope also includes vetted data annotations for application-development, enterprise applications for health informatics and management to drive optimization and transform personalized cancer care for improved outcomes. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)