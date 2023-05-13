Tata Motors back in black with Q4 profit of Rs 5,408 cr

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, led by improved volumes owing to strong domestic demand and better chip supplies at its British brand Jaguar Land Rover.

Revenue jumps to Rs 1,05,932 cr Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78,439 crore in the year-ago period

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78,439 crore in the year-ago period, it added. On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 2,696 crore for the period under review.