Tata Motors back in black with Q4 profit of Rs 5,408 cr

New Delhi, May 12
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, led by improved volumes owing to strong domestic demand and better chip supplies at its British brand Jaguar Land Rover.
Revenue jumps to Rs 1,05,932 cr
- Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78,439 crore in the year-ago period
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78,439 crore in the year-ago period, it added. On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 2,696 crore for the period under review.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election result 2023 LIVE updates : Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...