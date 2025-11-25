DT
Home / Business / Tata Motors brings back the Sierra in a new avatar

Tata Motors brings back the Sierra in a new avatar

ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has launched the all-new Tata Sierra, marking the comeback of an old Indian automobile. The company said the SUV has been reimagined for a new era, blending its legacy with modern design and technology.

According to a Tata Motors press release, the relaunch brings back one of Tata's most recognized models from the 1990s, now built for today's consumers seeking both comfort and innovation. Tata Motors said the new Sierra is not just a vehicle but a symbol of progress, meant to inspire Indians to aim higher and move beyond the ordinary.

Launching the new Sierra, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "With the new Sierra, we are setting a new benchmark for what Indian mobility can be. The Tata Sierra stands as a testament to our belief that customers deserve more than the ordinary: they deserve innovation that inspires, design that resonates emotionally, and a premium experience that elevates every journey." He added that the Sierra represents Tata Motors' commitment to challenge conventions and deliver an icon that moves India forward with "purpose and distinction."

The Sierra first appeared in 1991 and quickly became a standout on Indian roads. Its unique design and bold look set it apart, making it more than just a car; it was a reflection of ambition and individuality. The new Sierra retains that character while being rebuilt with advanced features and refined craftsmanship. According to Tata Motors, the model continues to embody innovation and personal expression while elevating design, technology, and capability.

Positioned as a "Premium Mid-SUV," the Sierra is said to redefine what this segment can offer. Tata Motors noted that the SUV blends space, comfort, safety, and modern luxury, aiming to create a new category rather than fit into an existing one.

The company said the new Sierra connects emotionally with different generations. For those who grew up seeing it in magazines, it revives nostalgia; for new buyers, it represents timeless style. Tata Motors also highlighted that the Sierra's design has received international recognition, including the Red Dot Design Award, signaling its global appeal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

