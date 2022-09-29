Tata Motors drives in Tiago EV at Rs 8.49 lakh

Mumbai, September 28

Betting big on electric mobility, Tata Motors is gearing up to drive in a range of models across multiple price points as it expects the portfolio to account for more than 30% of its overall sales by the end of this decade.

The home-grown auto major also aims to keep investing on new models with conventional (petrol, diesel) and CNG powertrains as it expects the demand to remain robust even after 2030.

On Wednesday, the company expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in the country with the launch of Tiago EV with introductory prices for first 10,000 customers ranging between Rs 8.49 and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said 2,000 units will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Tiago EV is now the most accessible electric passenger vehicle brand in the country and also the most affordable in the company’s electric vehicle range.

Tata Motors already sells Tigor EV and Nexon EV in the domestic market priced between Rs 12.49 and Rs 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of Tiago EV, Tata Motors is scaling up its electric sales network in the country to 165 cities from 90 locations currently to cater to expected increase in demand. — PTI

