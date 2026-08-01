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Home / Business / Tata Motors, Hyundai report strong July sales as passenger vehicle demand surge

Tata Motors, Hyundai report strong July sales as passenger vehicle demand surge

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ANI
Updated At : 01:43 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India reported strong growth in July 2026 sales, with Tata Motors recording a 59 per cent year-on-year increase in total passenger vehicle sales and Hyundai achieving its highest-ever monthly sales, indicating robust demand across India's passenger vehicle market.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles registered total sales of 63,760 units across domestic and international markets in July 2026, compared with 40,175 units in the same month last year, marking a 59 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 58 per cent to 62,611 units from 39,521 units, while international business sales increased 76 per cent to 1,149 units.

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The company's electric vehicle business recorded particularly strong growth. EV sales, including domestic and international markets, more than doubled to 15,217 units in July 2026 from 7,124 units a year earlier, registering a 114 per cent year-on-year increase. The figures include sales by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

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Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported its highest-ever monthly total sales at 75,360 units in July 2026, up 25.4 per cent from a year earlier. The figure includes domestic sales of 54,210 units, which grew 23.3 per cent year-on-year, and exports of 21,150 units, up 31.4 per cent.

Hyundai said July marked its highest monthly export sales in more than 100 months, highlighting strong overseas demand for vehicles manufactured in India. Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the company had started the new quarter on a strong note, with the sales performance reflecting consumer confidence in the Hyundai brand and the company's focus on "Make-in-India, Made-for-the-World."

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Model-level performance also remained strong for Hyundai. The company said the CRETA recorded its highest monthly sales for calendar year 2026 at 18,088 units in July, while the i20 posted its highest monthly sales for the year at 6,738 units.

The July numbers point to strong momentum across both conventional and electric passenger vehicles. Tata Motors' sharp EV growth highlights continued expansion in electric mobility, while Hyundai's record overall volumes and higher exports underline sustained demand for vehicles produced in India.

The sales performance comes as automakers enter a new quarter with strong volumes, with domestic demand and export momentum emerging as key contributors to growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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