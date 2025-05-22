DT
Tata Motors launches the new Altroz with a base price of Rs 6.89 lakhs

ANI
Updated At : 04:01 PM May 22, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Tata motor's launches all new Altroz at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) on Thursday.

The All-New Altroz is built on the core pillars of premium design, unmatched safety, cutting-edge technology and thrilling performance. With new exterior and luxurious tech-rich cabin the cars offers the best in its category. New Altroz has two automatic transmission options, DCA & AMT.

Tata Altroz, is the first car in its category to have 5-star GNCAP safety rating. It also features segment-first design elements such as flush door handles and Infinity connected LED tail lamps, while luminate LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a 3D front grille.

The car has executive lounge-style rear seats with enhanced thigh support, the soft-touch Grand Prestigia dashboard, ambient lighting, and spacious layout to create an indulgent and refined cabin experience.

Offered in Petrol and Diesel it is segments iCNG twin cylinder technology, the new Altroz will also be available in a variety of transmission options, a 5-speed manual, a refined 6-speed DCA, and a new 5-speed AMT with the convenience of automatic transmission.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, "As we look ahead, FY26 is not about incremental gains -- it's about a quantum leap. With 1 million+ premium hatches sold in the last 3 years, we believe hatchbacks remain a critical part of India's mobility landscape."

The All-New Altroz is the only premium hatchback in India to offer the most comprehensive range of powertrains, petrol, diesel and CNG.

Altroz continues its legacy of being India's safest premium hatchback with safety features like, 6 Airbags, diamond-strength safety shield, rigidity with reinforced crumple zones, SOS Calling Function, ISOFIX mounts, Hill Hold Assist, LED fog lamps with cornering. The Altroz has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the premium hatchback segment, which comes in five colour options: pristine white, pure grey, royal blue, ember glow, and dune glow. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

