Tata Motors' net loss narrows to Rs 945 cr in Q2 on improved sales

New Delhi, November 9

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 945 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as sales picked up in marquee brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and across domestic as well as commercial vehicle segments.

The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,442 crore, attributable to shareholders of the company, in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Consolidated net loss for the second quarter stood at Rs 898 crore. It was at Rs 4,416 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore as against Rs 659 crore in the year-ago period. — PTI

