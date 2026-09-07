Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs amid global auto slowdown

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury automaker owned by India’s Tata Motors, on Monday announced plans to cut around 4,000 jobs over the next two years, citing mounting pressure on the global automotive industry from tariffs, intense competition and geopolitical uncertainty.

The planned reduction amounts to nearly 10 per cent of JLR’s workforce. The company employs around 43,000 people worldwide, including about 34,000 in Britain, but has not specified where the job cuts will fall.

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JLR said the restructuring would help it save around USD 2.30 billion and lower its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles.

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“The automotive industry faces significant challenges, with technological change amidst intense competition and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty,” JLR Chief Executive PB Balaji said in a statement.

The company, which operates 17 locations in England, is facing growing pressure from tariffs and increasingly aggressive Chinese competitors in the global electric vehicle and premium car markets.

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The job cuts come as the wider European auto industry grapples with excess capacity, trade barriers and slowing demand. German automaker Volkswagen last week approved plans to eliminate an additional 50,000 jobs as it seeks to deal with tariffs, overcapacity and competition from Chinese manufacturers.

JLR is also recovering from a major cyberattack that affected its suppliers and forced an extended production shutdown in 2025, adding to the challenges facing the automaker.

The company said the measures announced on Monday were aimed at strengthening its financial resilience and improving its ability to navigate the rapidly changing automotive market.