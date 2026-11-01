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Home / Business / Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales rise 23% in October, EV sales jump 75%

Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales rise 23% in October, EV sales jump 75%

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ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in total passenger vehicle sales to 75,426 units in October 2026, driven by growth in domestic sales and a sharp rise in electric vehicle sales, according to a company release filed with the stock exchanges on Sunday.

The company's total passenger vehicle sales in domestic and international markets increased from 61,295 units in October 2025 to 75,426 units in October 2026.

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In its monthly sales release, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said it "recorded sales of 75,426 units in the domestic and international markets in October 2026, compared to 61,295 units in October 2025, representing a healthy growth of 23% year-on-year."

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Electric vehicle sales recorded significantly faster growth during the month, increasing 75 per cent to 16,244 units from 9,286 units in October last year.

The EV sales figures include domestic and international sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

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Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 21 per cent to 73,894 units, compared to 61,134 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company's international passenger vehicle sales also recorded a sharp increase, rising to 1,532 units from 161 units a year earlier, representing a growth of 852 per cent on a relatively low base.

The October performance indicates that electric vehicles grew considerably faster than Tata Motors' overall passenger vehicle business during the month.

Electric vehicles accounted for approximately 21.5 per cent of the company's total passenger vehicle sales in October 2026, compared with about 15.1 per cent in October 2025.

The company offers a portfolio of passenger cars and SUVs across different powertrain options, including electric vehicles.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, formerly known as Tata Motors Limited, operates as a separately listed passenger vehicle company following the restructuring of Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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