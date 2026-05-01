Tata Motors PV sales surge 31% YoY in April at 59,701 units, Tata Motors posts 28 per cent YoY sales growth in April at 34,833 Units

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. recorded total sales of 59,701 units in April 2026, marking a 31.1% year-on-year growth compared to 45,532 units in April 2025, led by strong momentum in both domestic and electric vehicle segments, the company said in a press release on Friday.

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The company said its domestic sales of passenger vehicles rose 30.5 per cent year-on-year to 59,000 units, up from 45,199 units in the same month last year. Its International business sales more than doubled, climbing 110.5 per cent to 701 units from 333 units a year ago. Including both domestic and international markets, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 59,701 units, compared to 45,532 units in April 2025.

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The company's electric vehicle (EV) portfolio also saw robust growth, with EV sales at 9,150 units, up 72.1 per cent YoY from 5,318 units in April 2025. This includes sales by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., underscoring the company's continued leadership in India's EV transition.

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The strong performance reflects sustained consumer demand across SUVs and cars, supported by new launches, expanding EV adoption and a growing preference for safer, feature-rich mobility solutions. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of India's shift toward zero-emission transport, offering a diverse multi-powertrain portfolio that includes petrol, diesel, CNG and electric vehicles.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers. The company is known for its design-led, safety-focused and technology-driven product range, backed by robust R&D capabilities. It continues to drive progress across connected, intelligent and future-ready mobility solutions as part of its long-term sustainability agenda.

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Back in October, 2025, Tata Motors demerged into two separate listed entities, one for Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors Ltd. and one for Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (including EV and Jaguar Land Rover).

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales for April 2026, with dispatches rising to 34,833 units compared to 27,221 units in April 2025, driven by strong demand across commercial vehicle segments, the company informed bourses on Friday.

The company's domestic sales stood at 32,965 units in April, up 27.9 per cent year-on-year from 25,764 units in the same month last year. Its International business jumped a little over 28 per cent, with sales at 1,868 units versus 1,457 units a year ago.

The growth was broad-based across categories. SCV cargo and pickup sales surged 40.2 per cent YoY to 12,799 units, the highest among all segments. Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks rose 23.4 per cent to 8,969 units, while intermediate and light commercial vehicle (ILMCV) trucks grew 16.5 per cent to 5,454 units. Passenger carriers also saw healthy traction, climbing 22.6 per cent to 5,743 units.

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MH&ICV) segment, domestic sales rose to 14,565 units from 12,093 units in April 2025. Including international volumes, MH&ICV sales stood at 15,403 units, compared to 12,760 units a year earlier.

On Thursday, shares of Tata Motors Ltd. ended 1.7 per cent lower at Rs 410 on the National Stock Exchange. Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles closed nearly 3 per cent lower at Rs 342.40 on NSE. (ANI)

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