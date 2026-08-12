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Home / Business / Tata Motor's Q1 FY27 net profit jumps 83% to Rs 2,560 crore

Tata Motor's Q1 FY27 net profit jumps 83% to Rs 2,560 crore

Revenue rises 19.3% to Rs 20,667 crore as commercial vehicle volumes grow 26% year-on-year

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:21 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. File photo
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Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Wednesday posted 83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,560 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year 2026-27.

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The company said that profit increase was partly driven by a mark-to-market gain on its investment in Tata Capital, along with robust commercial vehicle volumes, market-share gains, and operational improvements.

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Its revenue from operations jumped 19.3 percent to Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27, while the consolidated EBITDA rose 10 percent YoY to Rs 2,257 crore.

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Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd. said the commercial vehicle industry remained resilient in Q1FY27, supported by India's strong economic fundamentals, healthy fleet utilization, and sustained demand across key sectors.

"Tata Motors delivered a strong quarter, with volumes growing 26 percent YoY, driven by a winning portfolio, focused market interventions, and disciplined execution. These efforts helped us strengthen customer preference and further consolidate our market position," he said.

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Earlier, on June 28, Tata Motors had said the company is looking to the majority of customers to push EV adoption as India's EV growth surpasses the "early adopters" phase, with four new models and more than ten updates planned for the launch by FY31 to maintain its leading position.

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