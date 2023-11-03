Tata Motors records Rs 3,783-cr profit in Q2

PTI

New Delhi, November 2

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,783 crore for the September quarter, riding on robust performance by its British arm Jaguar Land Rover. This is the fourth successive quarter of positive results for the auto major.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,004 crore in the July-September period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,128 crore, as compared with Rs 79,611 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,270 crore for the September quarter, it added.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a revenue of £6.9 billion in the second quarter, up 30% year-on-year, driven by higher wholesales, better mix, cost reductions and investment in demand generation.

Looking ahead, production and wholesale volumes are expected to gradually increase in the second half of the current fiscal, it stated.

