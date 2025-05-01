Tata Motors registered 7% yearly decline in domestic sales in April 2025

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Tata Motors Limited on Thursday reported a 7 per cent decline in total domestic sales with 70,963 units sold in the month of April of the current year.

According to the monthly data released by the major automobile company, the sales in the domestic and international markets for April 2025 stood at 72,753 units, compared to 77,521 units during April 2024.

As per the monthly data of April 2025, the sales figures of total commercial vehicles stood at 27,221 units in, compared to the 29,538 units of the same period last year, witnessing an 8 per cent decline.

Domestic sales of MH&ICV in April 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,093 units, compared to 12,722 units in April 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,760 units compared to 13,218 units in April 2024.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) category, the total PV sales for April were 45,199 units, compared to the 47,883 units of the same period of 2024.

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

The decline in sales comes at a time when the automobile manufacturer, in March, revealed plans to raise prices across its passenger vehicle range, including electric vehicles, effective April 2025.

In March, the automobile manufacturer had increased prices of its vehicles to offset the impact of rising input costs, with the extent of the hike varying based on the specific model and variant.

In addition to the passenger vehicles, Tata Motors has also hiked the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent effective April 1, 2025.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of Financial Year (FY25), Tata Motors Limited registered total sales of 252,642 units in the domestic and international markets. This compares to 265,090 units sold in Q4 FY24.

Domestic sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) in March 2025 was 20,474 units, up from 19,976 units in March 2024.

In Q4 FY25, MH&ICV sales were 51,551 units, compared to 50,643 units in Q4 FY24, according to the company. (ANI)

