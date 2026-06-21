Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Tata Motors has secured more than 3,400 electric commercial vehicle (eCV) orders across freight, logistics and passenger mobility segments, signalling growing adoption of electric mobility in India's commercial vehicle sector.

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Announcing the development on Sunday, the company said the orders mark "a significant inflection point in the mainstream adoption of electric mobility for both freight and passenger transport in India."

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According to the company, the orders include around 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, about 900 trucks and nearly 500 buses deployed across sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, intra-city mobility, cement, steel, mining and passenger transportation.

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"The orders comprising Rs 2,000 SCVs and pick-ups, Rs 900 trucks, and Rs 500 buses--cut across a diverse range of applications, from e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, and intra-city mobility to demanding sectors such as cement, steel, mining, and tarmac operations, alongside inter- and intra-city passenger transport," the company said.

Highlighting the significance of the order win, Tata Motors said the broad deployment of electric commercial vehicles reflects rising confidence among customers in EV technology.

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"This wide-ranging deployment underscores growing customer confidence in electric mobility solutions in real-world conditions and strengthens Tata Motors' leadership in advancing India's zero-emission commercial mobility agenda. It also signals a decisive shift from pilot programmes to scaled, operational integration of EVs across use cases," the company said.

The company said electric mobility in commercial vehicles is moving beyond the early adoption stage and is now witnessing wider deployment across different applications.

"Electric mobility in commercial vehicles is shifting from early adoption to large-scale deployment in India, with usage expanding across segments and real-world applications," Tata Motors said, adding that it is supporting customers through charging, financing, fleet management and uptime solutions to facilitate EV adoption.

Over the past year, Tata Motors has expanded its electric commercial vehicle portfolio with products across small, intermediate and heavy-duty segments, including electric pick-ups, trucks, tippers and buses designed for varied operating conditions.

The company said its existing electric fleet provides a strong operational base for further growth. "The company already has a significant electric fleet in operation, including over 3,800 electric buses across multiple cities, with a cumulative run of more than 55 crore kilometres," it said. Tata Motors also noted that more than 17,000 electric small commercial vehicles are currently operating on Indian roads.

To support large-scale adoption, Tata Motors said it has built an ecosystem that includes partnerships with more than 14 charge point operators, EV-focused financing solutions, fleet management services and uptime assurance programmes.

"Together, these elements are helping make electric commercial mobility a practical and viable choice for businesses today," the company said. (ANI)

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