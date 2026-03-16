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Home / Business / Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from April 1

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from April 1

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ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Tata Motors on Monday announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective from April 1, 2026.

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In a press release, the automaker said the decision was taken "to offset the rising costs of raw materials and other inputs."

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The company also clarified that the extent of the price revision will differ depending on the vehicle model and variant.

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The announcement comes amid broader cost pressures across the automobile sector, where manufacturers have been adjusting prices to manage rising raw material and production costs. The announcement follows a recent price hike in the luxury car segment by Mercedes-Benz India last week.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors ended the trading session at Rs 437.60 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday, registering a gain of 2.81 per cent for the day.

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A recent report also highlighted challenges faced by the global automobile sector.

The industry is currently facing structural headwinds, including tariff-related pressures, elevated raw material costs, and persistent supply chain disruptions.

A recent report by Elara Securities noted that shortages of memory chips have emerged as the latest challenge impacting production.

According to the report, alongside these challenges, global automobile demand is also facing macroeconomic headwinds, with the start of calendar year 2026 (CY26) remaining muted despite moderate growth recorded in the previous year.

China, the United States and Europe all reported a drop in vehicle sales in January 2026, declining by 6.8 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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