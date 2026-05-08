New Delhi [India] May 8 (ANI): Tata Power and Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) have expanded their clean energy partnership with the addition of the 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project, taking the total identified hydropower capacity under the collaboration to 5,033 MW from 4,500 MW earlier.

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According to an exchange filing by the company, Tata Power and DGPC signed an amendment to their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in hydropower development in Bhutan as part of the country's clean energy expansion plans.

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The expanded partnership now includes hydropower projects such as Khorlochhu (600 MW), Dorjilung (1,125 MW), Gongri Reservoir with Jeri Pumped Storage (2,540 MW combined), Chamkharchhu IV (364 MW), and Nyera Amari I & II (404 MW).

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According to the release, the collaboration is aligned with Bhutan's vision to increase its overall power generation capacity to 25,000 MW by 2040 to strengthen energy security and regional energy integration.

"This milestone of expanding our joint hydropower portfolio to over 5,000 MW with DGPC marks a significant step in strengthening our clean energy partnership in Bhutan," Tata Power CEO and Managing Director, Praveer Sinha said.

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"The addition of the Nyera Amari project reflects the scale, ambition, and long-term commitment of this collaboration," he added.

Sinha said the partnership would help unlock Bhutan's hydropower potential while contributing to regional energy security.

"For India, especially during peak summer months when demand continues to reach record highs, such partnerships ensure access to reliable, clean power," he said.

DGPC Managing Director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin said the expanded partnership marked "a defining milestone in Bhutan's clean energy journey."

"The inclusion of the 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project, alongside key projects such as Khorlochhu, Dorjilung, Gongri Reservoir with Jeri Pumped Storage, and Chamkharchhu IV, reflects the scale and ambition of this collaboration," he said.

Tata Power and DGPC had entered into a strategic partnership on November 19, 2024, with support from the governments of India and Bhutan to jointly identify and develop hydropower and solar energy projects in Bhutan.

The companies are also planning to jointly develop 500 MW of solar photovoltaic projects in Bhutan.

Work has already commenced on the Khorlochhu and Dorjilung hydropower projects, which together account for around 35 per cent of the committed 5 GW portfolio, the release stated.

Tata Power's partnership with DGPC dates back to the 126 MW Dagachhu Hydropower Project, Bhutan's first public-private hydropower partnership, commissioned in 2008. (ANI)

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