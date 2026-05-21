Tata semiconductor plant in Assam to begin production soon:Chief Minister Himanta Sarma

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Tata semiconductor plant in Assam is set to start production soon, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It marks a critical step forward for the industrial sector of the state and supports the broader national framework for advanced semiconductor development.

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Following a personal visit to the manufacturing site on Wednesday, the Assam CM shared the details through a post on his official LinkedIn account. He observed the ongoing developments firsthand and noted that the joint efforts of the project team and the Assam state government yielded significant results. The upcoming commencement of operations will mark the formal rollout of semiconductor chips produced directly within the state.

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Sarma stated, "Visited the Tata Semiconductor Facility today. I am happy with the progress attained jointly by the project team and the State Govt. Production will start very soon from this facility, marking the official roll out of #MadeInAssam semiconductor chips."

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The Chief Minister also highlighted the facility's daily output capabilities and the primary sectors it will serve upon completion.

"The Jagiroad semiconductor plant is a landmark project for Assam and for India's semiconductor ambitions. The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day, catering to critical sectors such as automobiles, telecom, consumer electronics and AI driven devices," Sarma stated.

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The CM explained the strategic value of the plant, linking it directly to Assam's contribution in global supply networks and national initiatives aimed at achieving technological independence.

Sarma wrote, "This project is strategically important as semiconductors are at the heart of modern technology and global supply chains. Through this facility, Assam will be firmly at the centre of India's push towards technological Atmanirbharta and advanced manufacturing as envisaged by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."

The economic implications of the facility also extend to its regional employment and the development of local business ecosystems. The Chief Minister pointed out that the project will influence the employment opportunities and support high-skilled talent across the region.

"The plant will generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, encourage the growth of ancillary industries and create a strong ecosystem of high-skilled talent in the Northeast," Sarma said.

He also indicated that the successful progress of the project demonstrates the capacity of the state to manage and sustain large-scale technological investments.

Sarma stated, "It also sends a strong message that Assam today is ready to host world-class technology investments backed by robust infrastructure, policy support and a skilled workforce." (ANI)

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