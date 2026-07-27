Tata Sons FY26 profit rises 21.8% to Rs 31,961 crore; revenue up 9%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Tata Sons reported a 21.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 31,961 crore in FY26, while revenue increased 9.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 42,367 crore, according to the company's FY26 Annual Report.

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The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1,10,717 per share, subject to shareholders' approval.

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In his letter to shareholders, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "For the Tata Group, 2026 overall has been a good year in terms of financial metrics. Tata Sons' revenue grew by 9.1% to INR 42,367 Cr in FY26, while profits (after tax) grew 21.8% to INR 31,961 Cr."

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At the group level, aggregate revenue rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 16.24 lakh crore in FY26, while profit after tax surged 51.9 per cent to Rs 1.71 lakh crore. Chandrasekaran said the group's revenue is now 2.1 times and profits 5.4 times their FY20 levels, reflecting "sustained and significant turnaround efforts across the institution."

The report also highlighted the rapid expansion of Tata Electronics, which became the group's fourth-largest company by revenue during the year. The business reported revenue of Rs 1,31,082 crore in FY26. Chandrasekaran said the company has "become the fourth-largest Tata Group company by revenue" within four years of its formation and that its operating profits have reached breakeven.

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Air India, however, remained under pressure, with its loss widening to Rs 22,238 crore in FY26 from Rs 10,859 crore a year earlier. Chandrasekaran attributed the difficult year to airspace closures, higher fuel costs triggered by the West Asia conflict, foreign exchange fluctuations and the AI171 crash, calling it "the most challenging year for Air India." (ANI)

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