Tata Sons IPO unlikely to affect group ratings immediately, but could change support outlook: S&P Global

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): A potential initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Sons is unlikely to have any immediate impact on the credit ratings of Tata group companies, but a change in the holding company's ownership structure could influence how S&P Global Ratings assesses group support over the longer term, the ratings agency said.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, S&P Global said changes in the Tata group's financial policies are likely to be gradual.

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It said, “Any changes in the Tata group's financial policies are likely to be gradual. A potential listing of holding company Tata Sons and leadership transition at the group would therefore have no immediate impact on our ratings on group entities”.

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S&P currently rates Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd. and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC.

It considers these companies strategically important to Tata Sons, resulting in up to three notches of support.

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The ratings agency said the credit profiles of the rated companies have improved over the past few years, helped by the group's relatively conservative financial policy.

However, S&P said a leadership transition or changes in the group's structure and stakeholder priorities could raise questions about the continuity of its strategy and financial policy, as well as the likelihood of group support over the longer term.

This could become relevant as several Tata companies have significant growth plans. Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Capital are pursuing expansion, while Jaguar Land Rover is undergoing a business transition, the agency said.

S&P said a routine listing of Tata Sons in its current form would be neutral for Tata group companies. However, public ownership could increase scrutiny of investment decisions, capital allocation and support extended to weaker group entities.

The agency said this could lead to greater focus on financial returns, capital discipline, shareholder distributions, leverage and accountability for strategic investments.

S&P also noted that it would take several years for public shareholders to become significant given the size of a potential Tata Sons IPO. Therefore, any changes to the group's financial policy are likely to happen gradually.

The agency's current assessment of group support is based on Tata Sons being a single, key controlling entity with strength derived from its ownership in multiple diversified companies.

It said any change that makes a clear controlling entity less obvious or weakens Tata Sons' credit profile could affect its assessment of the group's overall credit quality and, consequently, the additional support reflected in individual company ratings.

S&P also referred to the Reserve Bank of India's decision to retain Tata Sons' obligation to list. It said the RBI's August 6 decision kept the holding company's listing requirement unchanged.

The issue around Tata Sons' listing and leadership intensified in September 2026 after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' application to remove its “Upper Layer” NBFC status, keeping the company's obligation to list unchanged.

Following this, the Tata Sons board voted 4-1 to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for a third five-year term and decided to initiate steps to comply with the listing requirement.

However, Noel Tata, representing Tata Trusts, voted against the decision, with Tata Trusts holding a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL). Tata Trusts has opposed the reappointment and public listing, calling the board's decision illegal.

The Trusts have also proposed a strategic reorganisation of TSPL that would result in the holding company ceasing to be classified as an NBFC or Core Investment Company (CIC), with the stated aim of changing its regulatory position and keeping Tata Sons private. (ANI)

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