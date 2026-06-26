TATA Starbucks Reimagines its Loyalty Program with New Rewards and Enhanced Benefits

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: TATA Starbucks has announced the launch of its reimagined Starbucks Rewards program, featuring Green, Gold and the newly introduced Reserve tier. The enhanced program is designed to offer members greater value through faster earning, easier redemption and access to a broader suite of rewards, benefits and experiences as they progress through the program. The updated tiers include:

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- Green: The entry tier where members can earn Starbucks Rewards faster, and choose to redeem Rewards of their choice

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- Gold: Customers can get upgraded to Gold by accumulating 1000 Stars within a year of joining

- Reserve: Comes with a sleek, black personalized card customized with the customer's name and the first year they joined the program. Customers can get upgraded on accumulating 5000+ Stars within a year of joining

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The Starbucks Rewards program will now offer a host of customer benefits with each level unlocking an expanded portfolio of rewards and experiences as they deepen their engagement with the brand:

- Faster Earning: Members will earn 1 Star for every Rs.10 spent, with Gold Members earning 1.2X Stars and Reserve Members earning 1.3X Stars on every Rs. 10 spent

- More Accessible Rewards: Lower redemption thresholds make it easier for members to unlock rewards and enjoy benefits sooner, bringing them closer to the experiences and rewards they value

- Benefits at Every Level: Members can enjoy a range of benefits including personalized offers, birthday rewards, milestone celebrations, Double Stars Days and member-exclusive offers, ensuring every visit feels more rewarding

- Enhanced Member Experiences: As members progress through the program, they will also unlock additional benefits including Free Customized Mondays (every member can receive one free modifier on any handcrafted drink), accelerated Star earnings, exclusive merchandise, curated coffee experiences, special event access and other member-only privileges

Adrit Mishra, COO, TATA Starbucks, said, "At TATA Starbucks, we are constantly looking for ways to strengthen our connection with customers and create experiences that are meaningful, rewarding and personalized. The reimagined Starbucks Rewards program reflects our commitment to delivering greater value to our members by making rewards easier to earn and redeem, while introducing new benefits and experiences that celebrate loyalty. Whether someone is just beginning their Starbucks Rewards journey or is one of our most loyal members, the program has been designed to reward them at every stage."

For more information and to start enjoying these rewards, visit the Starbucks India mobile application.

About TATA Starbucks Private Limited

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products Limited and currently operates more than 506 stores in India across 81 cities, Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Alibaug, Amritsar, Anand, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhatinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Goa, Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lonavala, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mussoorie, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, New Delhi, Noida, Pathankot, Patiala, Pondicherry, Pune, Raipur, Siliguri, Sonipat, Surat, Thrissur, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Vapi, Vijayawada, Varanasi and Vizag are cities in India. through a network of over 4,305 passionate partners (employees). Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, TATA Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee - A TATA Alliance.

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