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Home / Business / Tata Trusts moves Maharashtra Charity Commissioner after Venu Srinivasan flags governance lapses at SDTT

Tata Trusts moves Maharashtra Charity Commissioner after Venu Srinivasan flags governance lapses at SDTT

Sources informed that caveats have been submitted concerning six Tata Trusts, including Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT)

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:16 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Venu Srinivasan, a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and a nominated director on the Tata Sons board. Photo: ANI file
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Tata Trusts has taken steps to safeguard its position with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner amid a growing internal governance conflict, with sources informing that caveats have been submitted concerning six Tata Trusts, including Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).

The caveats aim to ensure that the trusts have a chance to present their case before the Charity Commissioner makes any decision that impacts them. The documents pertain to cases under Sections 41D, 41E, and 47 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, as per sources.

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The latest action follows a distinct conflict related to SDTT, where Venu Srinivasan, a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and a nominated director on the Tata Sons board, is calling for an urgent investigation by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner into the management and governance of the trust.

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Srinivasan has requested to stop any modifications to the SDTT board while the suggested investigation is in progress.

In a letter named “Illegal and Irregular Appointment of Perpetual Trustee and Serious Governance Lapse”, Srinivasan has requested the Charity Commissioner to investigate the management of SDTT.

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Srinivasan said he was submitting the representation ‘to maintain the institutional integrity and proper governance of SDTT’, as per the letter. He has questioned the selection of a permanent trustee and claimed that recent activities within the trust indicated significant governance failures.

The grievance arises just days after SDTT approved Circular Resolution No. 107 on September 16. Srinivasan claimed that the resolution aimed to inhibit him from utilising his independent judgment and voting privileges.

Srinivasan’s letter states that the circular also intended to ‘undermine my role as a trustee due to its divergence from the views of some other trustees’.

He has described the evolution as a possible centralisation of decision-making authority within the trust.

“More fundamentally, it represented an effort to execute a power seize within SDTT and, via it, to determine what Tata Sons ought to pursue rather than permitting its board to neutrally assess the existing options based on their merits,” Srinivasan stated, as per the letter.

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