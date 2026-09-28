DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tata Trusts propose merger of TESS, TCE with Tata Sons to exit NBFC, CIC classifications

Tata Trusts propose merger of TESS, TCE with Tata Sons to exit NBFC, CIC classifications

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:58 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Tata Trusts, which hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL), have proposed a strategic reorganisation of the Tata Group holding company that would result in TSPL ceasing to be classified as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) or a Core Investment Company (CIC), according to a press release by Tata Trusts.

The proposed reorganisation involves the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with TSPL. The Tata Trusts said the move would restore an operating model for TSPL, under which it would have its own operations and revenues alongside its role as a holding company for the Tata Group.

Advertisement

Following the proposed merger, the amalgamated entity would have operating revenues of Rs 1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with income from financial assets of Rs 40,072 crore. Operating revenues would account for 64.3 per cent of total income, the release said.

Advertisement

According to the release, the resultant entity would also not meet the principal business criteria for classification as an NBFC, while its investments in group companies would account for less than 90 per cent of aggregate net assets, meaning it would not meet the conditions applicable to a CIC.

The proposed amalgamation will require compliance with the Reserve Bank of India’s Non-Banking Financial Companies – Voluntary Amalgamation Directions, 2025, including obtaining a prior no-objection certificate from the RBI.

Advertisement

As TSPL would cease to be a CIC following the reorganisation, it would also be required to surrender its certificate of registration, the Tata Trusts said.

The Tata Trusts have written to the TSPL Board to consider and approve the proposal and take necessary steps, including approaching the RBI for the required no-objection certificate. The Trusts and TSPL will engage with the central bank on the proposed reorganisation.

The Trusts said the proposed structure is intended to be regulatory-compliant while preserving the Tata Group’s more than 100-year-old organisational structure. The proposal is also aligned with resolutions passed by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust in July 2025 to make efforts to retain TSPL as an unlisted private company. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts