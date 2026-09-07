Tathastu ICS Celebrates Teachers' Day with GURU SAMVAD 2026

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) • A Thoughtful Celebration of the Architects of Tomorrow • Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan and Hon'ble Mr. Justice J.K. Maheshwari (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) inspire young India to lead with courage, character and conviction On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Tathastu ICS hosted GURU SAMVAD 2026, a distinguished gathering dedicated to honouring the teachers and mentors who shape young minds and contribute to nation-building. The programme brought together eminent educators, civil servants, entrepreneurs and thought leaders in a meaningful dialogue with Gen Z, encouraging young India to participate thoughtfully in building an empowered and inclusive future.

GURU SAMVAD Tathastu ICS The institute was deeply honoured to welcome Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, as Chief Guest, and Hon'ble Mr. Justice J.K. Maheshwari, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Guest of Honour. The occasion was further graced by over 100 distinguished dignitaries — serving and retired IAS and IPS officers, entrepreneurs, academicians and teachers, including N.N.D. Dubey (Former Deputy Inspector General of the Border Security Force) , Shri K.C. Jain (Retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax) and Shri Hemant Jain (Group Managing Director of the KLJ Group of Companies), Shri Rakesh Asthana (Retired IPS- Former Police Commissioner of Delhi), Ms. Rakhee Gupta Bhandari (IAS-Principal Secretary, Food Processing) — who interacted freely with students through the day.

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Addressing the gathering, Justice J.K. Maheshwari said India's greatest asset is not merely its demographic strength but the character of its young citizens, and urged students to build their lives on discipline and integrity. Constitutional values, he reminded them, are living principles carried into one's profession, family and community. He also placed the teacher at the centre of this journey, noting that behind every upright citizen stands a guru.

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Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan connected with students through the lessons of his own life journey. Adversity, he said, is not an interruption in life's plan but an essential part of it — difficult phases forge character, teach patience and reveal the depth of one's resolve. A setback, he emphasised, is only a pause, never a full stop. Speaking on how to face harsh conditions, he urged students to hold on to clarity of purpose, consistency of effort and the courage to begin again, adding that as India moves towards Viksit Bharat, the nation needs youth who are not only capable but resilient.

Hosting the programme, Dr. Tanu Jain, ex-Civil Servant, Founder of Tathastu ICS and author, celebrated a generation achieving extraordinary things at a very young age — clearing one of the world's toughest examinations in their early twenties and building enterprises. Talent, she said, does not wait for age; what students need is the right direction, structured guidance and an ecosystem that believes in them.

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She highlighted how Tathastu ICS is built on one conviction — that a student should never have to choose between a degree and a dream. Its Integrated BA + UPSC (three-year), MA + UPSC and MBA + UPSC programmes, along with its GS Foundation Programmes, allow students to complete their graduation while building a strong, syllabus-aligned foundation in General Studies, Optional subjects, answer writing and personality development — saving precious years and giving aspirants a well-prepared mind by the time they graduate.

The programme also featured panel discussions, an interactive session with students and cultural performances, closing with the felicitation of teachers and a shared resolve — that as India walks towards Viksit Bharat, it will walk on the strength of its teachers and the courage of its youth.

About Tathastu ICS Tathastu ICS is a leading Civil Services preparation institute founded by Dr. Tanu Jain, ex-Civil Servant and author, with campuses in New Delhi, Greater Noida and Indore. Known for its Integrated BA + UPSC, MA + UPSC and MBA + UPSC programmes and its Foundation courses, the institute has mentored 5,000+ aspirants, with 400+ selections through various programmes.

For more information, please visit tathastuics.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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