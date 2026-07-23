Tattva Wellness Spa expands in Jalandhar with Radisson Hotel

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Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 23: Tattva Wellness Spa announced the opening of its new destination at Radisson Hotel Jalandhar, on GT Road. This marks Tattva Wellness Spa's first outlet in Jalandhar and brings the brand's structured approach to wellness into one of the city's prominent hospitality destinations. For hotel guests, business travellers, and local residents, the spa adds a wellness experience that extends beyond stay and dining, offering a chance to make wellness a priority.

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The spa features three single-therapy rooms and one couple therapy room, each with attached steam and shower facilities. It also includes a salon, enabling guests to combine beauty treatments with grooming services during the same visit.

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A Refined Wellness Setting Within Radisson Jalandhar

The interiors combine elegant detailing, timeless design elements, and warm, soothing finishes that complement the character of Radisson Jalandhar. The atmosphere has been thoughtfully planned to create a sense of calm from the moment guests enter, while retaining a refined character reminiscent of understated regal grandeur.

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Therapies for Different Wellness Needs

The philosophy of Tattva Wellness Spa is inspired by the five tattvas--Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Vaayu, and Aakash. These elements influence the way the guest journey is brought together, from the atmosphere and consultation to the flow and completion of each therapy.

Tattva Wellness Spa at Radisson Hotel, Jalandhar, offers a varied selection of massage therapies designed around different physical and emotional needs. Guests seeking gentle relaxation can choose the Swedish Massage, priced at INR 3,500 for 60 minutes. Those experiencing deeper muscle tension, stiffness, or body fatigue can opt for the Deep Tissue Massage.

The menu also includes Indian Abhyanga Massage, Jet Lag Massage Therapy, Ayurvedic Potli Massage, Sports Massage, and other therapies suited to relaxation, recovery, and overall well-being.

More Than Massages: Facials and Beauty Therapies

Beyond massages, the spa offers body and skincare rituals designed to exfoliate, replenish, and refresh the skin. The Radiance Body Scrub and Detox Body Polish help address dullness and uneven texture, while the Illuminating Face & Body Mask supports hydration and skin renewal. Guests can also choose from a range of facial choices such as the Rejuvenate Facial, Shine Facial, and Pure Facial.

A Variety of Service Enhancements

Guests can further personalise their spa experience with focused add-ons, including yoga stretch, foot reflexology, head massage, back massage, LymphoGlow rejuvenation, potli therapy, and steam bath. These enhancements allow guests to address specific areas of tension or wellness concerns, making each session more relevant to their individual needs.

Founder's Statement

Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Co-Founder, Tattva Wellness Spa, said:

"We are thrilled to launch Tattva in Jalandhar in partnership with Ms Divya Kapoor Sardana, Director, Radisson Hotel Jalandhar. Her vision and passion for bringing a professional wellness spa to the city of Jalandhar inspired us to bring the best of what Tattva has to offer to the city. The spa has been designed to serve different guest needs, from deep relaxation and muscle recovery to grooming and beauty care. We aim to make wellness spa experiences a matter of regular lifestyle for Jalandhar."

Hotel Leadership Statement

Commenting on the partnership, Divya Kapoor Sardana, Director, Radisson Hotel Jalandhar, said:

"Radisson Hotel Jalandhar has long stood for gracious hospitality, refined experiences, and a deep understanding of what today's travellers value. The introduction of Tattva Wellness Spa is a natural extension of this philosophy, bringing personalised wellness and expert-led therapies within the convenience of the hotel. It gives our guests, as well as the people of Jalandhar, an opportunity to make well-being a more accessible and meaningful part of their lifestyle. We are delighted to welcome Tattva Wellness Spa and invite residents and travellers alike to experience this new expression of wellness at Radisson Hotel Jalandhar."

Visit Details

Tattva Wellness Spa at Radisson Hotel

GT Road, near BMC Chowk and Sehdev Market

Jalandhar, Punjab

Open daily: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM

Reservations: +91 9999120413

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa, a wellness brand of Elementia Wellness Pvt. Ltd., has been creating thoughtfully structured spa experiences for more than 13 years. With a presence across 120+ locations in India, the brand operates through collaborations with prominent hotels and resorts, along with standalone spa destinations.

Its approach brings together personalised therapies, professional care, and an element-inspired wellness philosophy under the guiding belief, "Live More - Do More."

Media Contact

Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

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