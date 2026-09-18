Tattva Wellness Spa opens at Phoenix Millennium Club in Pune

Pune, September 2026: Tattva Wellness Spa, has opened a new wellness spa at the Millennium Club, powered by Ileseum in Wakad, Pune. A unique concept of an integrated urban lifestyle destination, the club brings together wellness, sports and hospitality under a single, experience led and community focused ecosystem. As a part of the club, spread across approximately 62,000 sq. ft. over six floors, along with a pool and terrace, Tattva anchors the experience with sports & recovery focused wellness therapies.

The new spa at Wakad has strengthened Tattva’s presence in Pune, where the brand is already present in key locations including Hinjawadi, Chinchwad, Viman Nagar, Kharadi and Magarpatta.

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Addressing Recovery Needs in Urban Life Massage therapies can provide an opportunity to slow down, ease muscular tension and create dedicated time for physical and mental recovery, especially for people leading sedentary lifestyles and demanding work schedules.

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This growing relevance of regular wellness is also reflected at a broader level. According to the Global Wellness Institute, India’s wellness economy reached US$180 billion in 2024, making it the seventh-largest wellness market globally. As wellness becomes more integrated into everyday lifestyles, consumers are increasingly looking beyond occasional treatments towards more consistent forms of self-care.

Inside Tattva Wellness Spa’s Wakad Offering The Tattva Spa at Millennium Club, Pune offers a selection of their established therapies, including Sports Massage Therapy, Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Indian Abhyanga, Potli Massage and curated spa experiences. The spa features four private single therapy rooms with ensuite steam and shower facilities.

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Central to Tattva Wellness Spa’s approach is its team of certified and professionally trained therapists, skilled across a wide range of massage therapies and trained in the considered application of pressure, strokes and techniques. The outlet also follows Tattva’s defined standards for hygiene, room preparation, linen management, therapist grooming and service delivery, helping ensure a professional and consistent experience across visits.

Supporting More Regular Wellness Through Memberships The launch also reflects a wider shift in how spa and wellness services are being used. Rather than being reserved only for holidays, celebrations or occasional indulgence, guests are increasingly incorporating therapies into their routines for relaxation, recovery and personal wellbeing.

Guests who wish to visit more regularly can choose from Tattva Wellness Spa’s Peace, Serenity and Tranquility Memberships, depending on their preferred frequency of visits and wellness requirements. The memberships enable guests to plan therapies more consistently through the year.

Founder’s Statement Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Co-Founder, Tattva Wellness Spa, said: “We are excited to partner with Phoenix Mills Ltd. and the Ilesium Club for the Millennium Club Project in Wakad. It reflects the way urban lifestyles are evolving, with work, fitness, sports and personal wellbeing coming together. For professionals and active communities alike, recovery is no longer only about taking a break; it is about sustaining how they live and perform every day. India is embracing this wellness & fitness led residential & retail expansion and we are proud to be the front-runners in this space.” About Tattva Wellness Spa Tattva Wellness Spa is part of Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd and has built a nationwide presence through a combination of hotel partnerships and independent spa locations. Over the past 13+ years, the brand has grown to more than 110+ spa centres across 45+ cities in India, offering wellness experiences shaped by personalised care, trained therapists, and its core philosophy, “Live More – Do More.” Its identity is rooted in the five elements — Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Aakash — which continue to influence the way its spa journeys are created.

Visit Details Tattva Wellness Spa at Phoenix Millennium Club Wakad, Pune, Maharashtra – 411057 Open daily: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM Reservations: +91 9999120413 Website: www.tattvaspa.com Email: hello@tattvaspa.com Media Contact Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com Website: www.tattvaspa.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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