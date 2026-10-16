Tattva Wellness Spa Opens in Powai, Mumbai

Mumbai, October 2026: Tattva Wellness Spa, already present in some of Mumbai’s most prominent neighbourhoods, including Andheri and Kemps Corner, has expanded further with a new spa in Powai. Located in Powai’s Sainath Nagar, the spa is a two-minute walk from Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, while Hiranandani Market is approximately 1.8 km away and a 10-minute drive. With Powai Lake and Hiranandani Gardens also nearby, the spa offers traditional massage therapies, Ayurvedic wellness massages, beauty therapies, facials, and other wellness services. This launch marks a strategic step in Tattva’s expansion as the brand brings holistic wellness experiences to the heart of the city.

Set amid established residential neighbourhoods and corporate hubs, the spa offers residents and working professionals a convenient space to pause and recharge, supporting a healthier work-life balance. The Powai opening strengthens Tattva’s presence in Mumbai through a neighbourhood wellness spa that complements its existing locations. By expanding within established residential and commercial catchments, the brand aims to serve guests closer to where they live and work, supporting its continued growth in a key metropolitan wellness market.

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Bringing Wellness into Everyday Urban Life

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The thoughtfully designed 60- and 90-minute massage therapies, alongside shorter express therapies, offer guests the flexibility to incorporate wellness into their busy schedules. Membership options, including Tranquility, Peace, and Serenity, further support regular visits, helping guests make wellness a consistent part of their routine.

Thoughtfully Designed Spaces, Signature Wellness Experiences

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The two elegantly designed single therapy rooms and one couple therapy room have attached steam and shower facilities and offer an uninterrupted spa experience. The brand offers established massages such as Swedish and Deep Tissue massage, perfecting it with a thoughtful guest journey. At Powai spa, guests have an array of services to choose from, including Indian Abhyanga, Potli Massage, and Tattva Signature Yoga Massage Therapy.

The spa introduces guests to Tattva’s approach to relaxation through a welcome drink, a foot cleansing ritual and its signature ‘bag of worries’ ritual before the therapy begins. The opening comes amid a broader focus on self-care: a 2025 NielsenIQ survey found that 53% of Indian consumers proactively take steps to improve their health and wellness. The new location brings professional wellness services closer to Powai’s residents and working professionals.

Founder's Statement

Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Co-Founder of Tattva Wellness Spa, said

“Making wellness a regular part of life begins with making it easier to access. As we see more people in Mumbai seeking time for their well-being, we want to bring Tattva closer to the communities we serve. Powai felt like a natural next step, with its residential neighbourhoods, workplaces and well-established social infrastructure. Our hope is that this spa becomes a trusted space where people can pause, feel cared for and return to their day refreshed.”

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa is part of Elementia Wellness Pvt. Ltd. and has built a nationwide presence through a combination of hotel partnerships and independent spa locations. Over the past 13+ years, the brand has grown to more than 120+ spas across 45+ cities in India, offering wellness experiences shaped by personalised care, trained therapists and its core philosophy, "Live More - Do More." Its identity is rooted in the five elements - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu and Aakash - which continue to influence the way its spa journeys are created.

Visit Details

Tattva Wellness Spa

Second Floor, Chittaranjan Tower, Hariom Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400076

Open daily: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Reservations: +91 9999120413

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

Email: hello@tattvaspa.com

Media Contact

Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

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