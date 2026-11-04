Taurian MPS doubles H1 profit on 73 percent revenue growth, raises RS 59.97 crore for expansion

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: (NSE: TAURIAN), a Mumbai-based manufacturer of crushing, screening and mineral-processing equipment, on Monday reported a net profit of ₹7.65 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2026. The figure is up 108.6% from ₹3.67 crore a year earlier, as revenue rose 73% and margins widened. The company also closed a ₹59.97 crore fundraise to support working capital and capacity expansion.

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Revenue from operations climbed 73.5% to ₹56.01 crore from ₹32.29 crore. EBITDA rose 82.4% to ₹12.34 crore, with the margin improving to 22.03% from 20.95%. Net profit margin widened to 13.66% from 11.36%, and earnings per share stood at ₹8.61, against ₹5.65.

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The money was raised through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants, with ₹20.94 crore coming from promoters and ₹39.03 crore from outside investors. It has earmarked ₹42 crore for working capital, ₹10.22 crore for capital expenditure and ₹7.75 crore for general corporate purposes.

Managing Director Yashvardhan Sumit Bajla said the fundraise removed a constraint that had limited how many orders the company could take on. "With improved access to growth capital, we are better positioned to accelerate inventory and component procurement, shorten execution timelines and undertake a larger volume of orders," he said.

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Part of the capital will add manufacturing capacity at Taurian's plant in Roorkee, Haridwar. Over the past year, the company has hired senior professionals with more than two decades of experience in niche industrial segments, and it is now appointing regional sales heads for international markets.

"Our focus has now decisively shifted from building capabilities to accelerating growth," Bajla said. "With key bottlenecks addressed, an expanding global sales network, stronger leadership and planned capacity additions, we are targeting topline growth of 45–50% CAGR over the coming years."

"A crushing site loses money every day its plant is not running, so delivery time matters to our customers as much as price. The orders were there; what held us back was the cash to buy components ahead of time. With that resolved, our job is to deliver faster without letting quality slip," Bajla added.

Taurian sells mainly to aggregate producers, stone-crushing operators and mineral processors, and sees rising infrastructure spending and mining activity in India and overseas as the main drivers of demand. It has supported more than 2,000 installations in over 20 countries through 25+ dealer partners.

It is also exploring plastic waste processing and sewage waste management as future segments.

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