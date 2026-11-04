Taurian MPS doubles half-year profit as revenue rises 73 percent to Rs 56 crore

EBITDA climbs 82%, while the ₹59.97 crore fundraise will speed up order execution and expand capacity at the Roorkee plant

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: Taurian MPS Limited (NSE - SME: TAURIAN), which makes crushing, screening and mineral-processing equipment, reported a net profit of ₹7.65 crore for the first half of FY27, more than double the ₹3.67 crore it earned in the same period a year ago.

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Revenue from operations rose 73.5% to ₹56.01 crore, up from ₹32.29 crore. EBITDA grew 82.4% to ₹12.34 crore, and the EBITDA margin widened to 22.03% from 20.95%. Net profit margin improved to 13.66% from 11.36%, while earnings per share came in at ₹8.61, against ₹5.65 a year earlier.

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Alongside the results, the company reported that it has raised ₹59.97 crore through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants. Promoters contributed ₹20.94 crore and outside investors ₹39.03 crore. Of the proceeds, ₹42 crore is set aside for working capital, ₹10.22 crore for capital expenditure and ₹7.75 crore for general corporate purposes.

Managing Director Yashvardhan Sumit Bajla said the fundraise solved a working capital problem that had held back execution. "With improved access to growth capital, we are better positioned to accelerate inventory and component procurement, shorten execution timelines and undertake a larger volume of orders," he said.

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Some of the money will go into adding manufacturing capacity at the company's existing plant in Roorkee, Haridwar, which Bajla said would let Taurian get more out of infrastructure it already owns.

The company has also been hiring. Over the past year it has brought in senior professionals with more than 20 years of experience in niche industrial segments. It is now appointing regional sales heads for international markets and building closer ties with its dealers.

"Our focus has now decisively shifted from building capabilities to accelerating growth," Bajla said. "With key bottlenecks addressed, an expanding global sales network, stronger leadership and planned capacity additions, we are targeting topline growth of 45–50% CAGR over the coming years."

Taurian sells mainly to aggregate producers, stone-crushing operators and mineral processors, so its order flow tends to follow spending on roads, construction and mining. Bajla pointed to rising infrastructure investment and mining activity in India and overseas as the basis for that target.

Outside its core products, the company is studying whether its engineering can be put to work in plastic waste processing and sewage waste management. Bajla described these as segments Taurian could enter over time.

For the full year FY26, Taurian reported revenue from operations of ₹99.34 crore and net profit of ₹16.21 crore.

About Taurian MPS Limited

Taurian MPS was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It began by supplying aggregates and spare parts before moving into manufacturing under its own brand. The company makes jaw, cone and vertical shaft impact (VSI) crushers, track-mounted mobile plants, and washing and classification systems. Its plant in Roorkee, Haridwar, has supported more than 2,000 installations in over 20 countries through a network of 25+ dealer partners. Besides Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other Indian states, it sells into the Gulf, the Caribbean and the Americas.

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