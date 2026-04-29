TAVI: A Life-Saving Breakthrough Now Available for Aortic Stenosis Patients

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Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29: For patients living with severe aortic stenosis, everyday life can become an exhausting battle. Climbing stairs, walking short distances, even getting dressed can leave a person breathless and drained. Left untreated, the condition, caused by a progressive narrowing of the heart's main outlet valve, can be life-threatening. Today, a procedure called Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is changing that reality.

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TAVI delivers a replacement valve directly into the heart through a thin, flexible catheter, typically inserted through the groin, with no large incisions, no stopping of the heart, and no open-chest surgery. The diseased valve is gently pushed aside and the new valve begins working immediately, restoring normal blood flow and relieving the strain aortic stenosis places on the heart and body. Hospital stays are short, recovery is gentle, and patients return to daily life far sooner.

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Dr Vivek Bose C, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Madurai affirms, "TAVI represents a major advancement in our ability to treat high-risk cardiac patients safely and effectively."

A 73-year-old patient who underwent the procedure shared, "For months, I could not walk across the room without stopping to catch my breath. Within days of the procedure, I was walking to the garden, helping in the kitchen. I feel like myself again -- like I have come back to life."

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Specialists emphasise that timely evaluation is critical. Anyone experiencing persistent breathlessness, fatigue, or chest discomfort should seek cardiac assessment promptly, because with TAVI, a better quality of life is within reach.

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