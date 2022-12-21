Tax waiver for IDBI buyer on cards

New Delhi, December 20

The government is likely to waive some tax norms for the buyer of IDBI Bank in a bid to attract more suitors for a majority stake sale in the lender, two government sources said on Tuesday.

Share prices tend to increase after financial bids are invited by the government, the official said, noting that it would be “unfair” to ask the new buyer to pay tax on an increase in price from the time bids are placed to the closure of transaction.

In case the share prices of IDBI Bank increase after financial bids are formally placed, the difference in share price may be considered as “other income” for the buyer as per tax laws, explained Om Rajpurohit, a partner at tax firm AMRG & Associates. “This will be taxable at 30% plus a surcharge and cess,” Rajpurohit added. The government’s planned tax waiver will allow a potential buyer to avoid this levy. — PTI

Move to attract more suitors