TCI EXPRESS Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Growth; EBITDA Up 10.8% YoY to Rs. 43 Crore

Gurugram, India, November 6, 2026: TCI Express Ltd. (“TCI EXPRESS”, NSE: TCIEXP; BSE: 540212), India’s leading express distribution company, today announced its standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

During Q2 FY27, TCI EXPRESS grew revenue from operations by 8.9% YoY to Rs. 335.9 crore, while EBITDA rose 10.8% YoY to Rs. 43.0 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 12.7%, the highest in the last five quarters. Growth was led by E-Commerce Express, up 51.6% YoY, Domestic Air Express, up 29.4% YoY, and International Air Express, up 26.1% YoY, while Surface Express, the Company's largest business, continued to deliver healthy growth of 9.4% YoY, providing a strong foundation for the Company's performance.

The performance reflects TCI EXPRESS's strategy of building scale in its high-growth Air and E-Commerce businesses while strengthening its core Surface Express business. Continued investment in network infrastructure and technology during the quarter further enhanced the Company's multimodal capabilities and positions it well for the second half of the year.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Chander Agarwal, Managing Director of TCI EXPRESS, said:

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“TCI EXPRESS delivered another quarter of profitable growth, with EBITDA growing faster than revenue. Our E-Commerce and Air Express businesses are scaling rapidly, while Surface Express, our largest business, remained a key driver of growth. Demand for organised logistics services in India continues to expand, and our multimodal network puts us in a strong position to capture that opportunity. Our priorities remain clear: deepening relationships with enterprise customers, growing with discipline and investing in our network and technology to build on this momentum and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Alongside its business priorities, the Company remains committed to community development through the TCI Express Foundation. During H1 FY27, the Artificial Limb Initiative supported 489 beneficiaries, while the Archery Academy in Khunti, Jharkhand, provided structured training to 52 young athletes.

Performance Highlights: Q2 FY2027 vs. Q2 FY2026

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▪ Revenue from operations of Rs. 335.9 Crores compared to Rs. 308.5 Crores ▪ EBITDA of Rs. 43.0 Crores compared to Rs. 38.8 Crores

▪ EBITDA margin was 12.7%

▪ PAT of Rs. 26.7 Crores with margin at 7.9%

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Performance Highlights: H1 FY2027 vs. H1 FY2026

▪ Revenue from operations of Rs. 647.9 Crores compared to Rs. 595.3 Crores ▪ EBITDA of Rs. 80.0 Crores compared to Rs. 72.2 Crores

▪ EBITDA margin was 12.2%

▪ PAT of Rs. 49.0 Crores with margin at 7.5%

Key Operational Highlights

▪ Total Income was Rs. 338.8 Crores and Rs. 654.1 Crores for Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27 respectively ▪ On a sequential basis, Q2 FY27 EBITDA rose 16.3% and PAT rose 19.2% over Q1 FY27 ▪ Surface Express delivered healthy growth of 9.4% YoY and continued to drive overall performance ▪ Domestic Air Express grew 29.4% YoY

▪ International Air Express grew 26.1% YoY

▪ E-Commerce Express grew 51.6% YoY and continued to be the fastest-growing segment

▪ C2C Express continued to focus on improving business quality and margins, with sequential performance showing signs of recovery

▪ The Company continued to invest in its network infrastructure and technology to enhance regional coverage and operational reach

▪ Under its CSR initiatives, the Artificial Limb Initiative benefited 489 individuals, while 52

beneficiaries participated in the Archery Academy during H1 FY27

About TCI EXPRESS:

TCI EXPRESS is India’s leading time-definite express logistics company, offering integrated multimodal logistics solutions across Surface, Rail, Air, C2C and E-Commerce services. With over 1,000 company-owned branches covering 60,000+ locations, the Company provides reliable, technology-enabled and customer-centric logistics solutions across India and international markets. TCI EXPRESS operates through an asset-light and fully containerised model supported by automation, ERP-led operations and digital integration platforms to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability. The Company serves a diversified customer base across industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, engineering, defence, renewable energy, consumer goods, retail and e-commerce.

*For more information please contact:

Mukti Lal

Executive Director & CFO, TCI EXPRESS +91 124 238 4090 - 4094

mukti.lal@tciexpress.in

Abhishek Dakoria / Kapil Juneja +91 73032 11037

tciexpress@churchgatepartners.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain “forward-looking statements” including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives and other statements relating to TCI EXPRESS’ future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. TCI EXPRESS undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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