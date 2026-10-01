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Home / Business / TCIL pays Rs 43.86 crore dividend to government for FY26; profit after tax at Rs 146 crore

TCIL pays Rs 43.86 crore dividend to government for FY26; profit after tax at Rs 146 crore

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ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has paid a dividend of Rs 43.86 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2025-26, the Ministry of Communications said on Thursday.

The dividend comes after the state-owned telecommunications and information technology company reported operating revenue of Rs 3,335 crore and profit after tax of Rs 146 crore in 2025-26.

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According to the ministry, TCIL's revenue has grown 115 per cent over the last five years, rising from Rs 1,596 crore in FY 2021-22 to Rs 3,442 crore in FY 2025-26.

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The Miniratna public sector enterprise has paid a cumulative dividend of Rs 4,146 crore to the government, including a special dividend of Rs 3,728 crore in FY 2024-25.

TCIL, established in August 1978, is under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications, with the Government of India holding 100 per cent equity in the company.

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The company executes telecommunications and information technology projects in India and overseas and has undertaken projects in more than 70 countries.

Its current overseas operations include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Mauritius, Bhutan and Nepal. TCIL is also involved in the Pan Africa e-Vidya Bharti and Arogya Bharti Network project, which operates across more than 15 African countries.

In India, the company is executing several government projects, including the Defence Network for Spectrum project, Navy optical fibre projects, BharatNet Phase-III in the Northeast, BSNL's Super Edge Router project, state-wide area network projects in Bihar and data centre projects for the Indian Coast Guard and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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