TCL Introduces Phase 1 Premium Television Range in India with Advanced QLED and Mini LED

TCL has launched its new Phase 1 television portfolio in India, bringing together the latest display innovations, immersive audio systems, AI-enabled smart features, and gaming-centric performance upgrades across four new product categories, further strengthening its presence in the premium home entertainment segment. The new lineup includes the T69D QLED TV, P7L Premium QLED TV, C7L SQD Mini LED TV, and the flagship P8L Premium QD Mini LED TV. Designed to appeal to a broad range of consumers, from mainstream audiences to premium entertainment lovers and gamers, the new range reflects TCL’s ongoing emphasis on innovation-driven viewing experiences. TCL T69D Offers Smart QLED Entertainment The TCL T69D QLED TV is designed as a premium home entertainment device that combines advanced capabilities with a stylish aesthetic. The standout feature of its display is the QLED technology, which delivers rich and immersive colours, supported by an HVA panel for enhanced contrast and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ for a cinematic viewing experience. The TV is also tailored for smooth everyday viewing and gaming, featuring a native 60Hz refresh rate with 120Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology for improved motion clarity. Its sleek metallic body and bezel-less design minimise distractions and make it an elegant addition to any room.

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The T69D is built to provide a seamless smart entertainment experience with Google TV integration, Dolby Vision support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for modern streaming and entertainment requirements.

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P7L Premium QLED Combines Sound and Style The P7L Premium QLED TV delivers a “vivid and vibrant” viewing experience while serving as a high-performance entertainment hub. This model is powered by Quantum Crystal QLED technology and an HVA panel, offering rich and accurate colours along with deep contrast, supported by Dolby Vision and HDR10+. One of the standout highlights of the P7L is its enhanced audio setup, featuring an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System, including a dedicated subwoofer on the 85-inch model, providing a much more powerful soundstage compared to conventional TV speakers. Its "Slim & Uni-body" design gives it a sleek and contemporary appearance, making it ideal for modern living spaces.

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The P7L is driven by the AiPQ Processor, which intelligently enhances picture and sound quality according to the content being viewed. It is especially suited for power users with Hands-Free Voice Control for easy navigation and a complete range of smart features including AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. With its 85-inch option and advanced gaming technologies such as Game Master and ALLM, the P7L is built for movies, sports, and competitive gaming.

C7L SQD Mini LED Enhances Visual Performance The C7L SQD Mini LED TV marks a major step into flagship territory, designed for enthusiasts seeking the highest levels of brightness and colour precision. Using SQD-Mini LED technology with up to 2,176 local dimming zones and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, this model ensures "Colours Pop Out" with highly lifelike detail. It supports 100% of the BT.2020 colour gamut, delivering a level of colour depth rarely found in consumer displays. This visual performance is matched with a premium audio experience, featuring Audio by Bang & Olufsen and Hi-END speakers that support both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

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The TV also comes with Gemini AI for smarter content discovery and Hands-Free Voice Control for a more intuitive smart TV experience.

The C7L SQD Mini LED TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes.

P8L QD Mini LED Reimagines Premium Viewing The P8L Premium QD-Mini LED TV is designed as a home cinema giant, built around a massive 98-inch display to deliver a "Speed to Flow, Light to Glow" experience. This model combines Quantum Dot (QLED) colour technology with Mini LED backlighting, featuring up to 512 precise dimming zones for deeper blacks and higher HDR brightness. Paired with its HVA panel and AiPQ Pro Processor, it delivers Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts picture settings based on the lighting conditions in the room, along with IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode for a true theatre-like experience at home.

The P8L’s 144Hz native refresh rate and 288Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) are built for ultra-smooth performance, making it ideal for fast-paced sports and high-intensity gaming. Audio quality is equally impressive, with an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System and built-in subwoofer producing a 40W soundstage that complements the large display. This 98-inch giant also offers ample room for apps and fast connectivity through HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.0, making it a perfect centrepiece for a premium media room.

Gaming features include 144Hz VRR, DLG 288Hz, and FreeSync Premium. Google TV, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Google Assistant integration are also included as part of the smart ecosystem.

TCL Strengthens Premium TV Portfolio in India TCL’s new Phase 1 television portfolio reinforces its efforts to address the growing demand for large-screen smart TVs and premium home entertainment solutions in India. The company’s integration of advanced display technology, AI-enabled features, immersive sound systems, and gaming functionality across multiple price segments is aimed at attracting a wider audience of tech-savvy consumers seeking connected and high-performance viewing experiences.

Features, specifications, and availability may differ depending on screen size, model variant, and region.

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