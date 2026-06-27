TCL QLED vs 4K LED vs Google TV: Five models for Indian homes in 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: TCL's smart TV range in 2026 covers every major screen-size category, from compact 32-inch TVs for bedrooms to large 75-inch QLED models designed for immersive living-room viewing. The lineup includes Full HD, 4K LED, and 4K QLED displays, along with features such as Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant voice control, and Quantum Dot colour technology. With prices ranging from Rs. 16,490 to Rs. 75,990, TCL offers options across entry-level, mid-range, and large-screen segments. Choosing the right model depends on room size, viewing distance, display technology, and preferred smart features.

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During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred TCL TV at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by screen size, panel type, and resolution, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

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Top TCL smart TVs to explore in 2026

The following TCL TVs span different room sizes, budgets, and display technologies, allowing shoppers to compare options:

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TCL 32 inch Full HD Smart QLED TV Black (32S5K)

Price: Rs. 16,490

EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,283 per month

Why it works: The 32S5K brings QLED Quantum Dot technology to TCL's most affordable smart TV segment. It is a practical option for bedrooms, guest rooms, and compact spaces where picture quality matters but screen size is not the priority.

TCL 43 inch HD Ready Smart Google TV Black (43S5K)

Price: Rs. 25,990

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,083 per month

Why it works: Google TV, Chromecast built-in, and Google Assistant make this one of the strongest smart TV options in its price range. It is ideal for viewers who prioritise streaming apps and a familiar smart TV experience.

TCL 65 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV Black (65P6K)

Price: Rs. 50,990

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,384 per month

Why it works: The 65P6K delivers a large 4K screen at a competitive price. It suits living rooms with viewing distances of 9 to 12 feet and allows viewers to enjoy OTT content, sports, and movies in greater detail.

TCL 55 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV Black (55C6K)

Price: Rs. 55,990

EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,677 per month

Why it works: Combining 4K resolution with Google TV, Chromecast, and Google Assistant, the 55C6K offers one of the most balanced feature sets in TCL's range. It is particularly well suited to standard Indian living rooms with 7 to 9 feet of viewing distance.

TCL 75 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV Black (75P7K)

Price: Rs. 75,990

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,864 per month

Why it works: This TCL QLED TV combines a large-screen format with QLED Quantum Dot technology for stronger colour performance and brightness. It is designed for large living rooms and home-entertainment setups where screen size is a priority.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on televisions

With Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 830 per month, upgrading to a new TV is more accessible this summer.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a television from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a new TV into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

1.Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare models by screen size, panel type, resolution, and smart platform before visiting a store.

2.Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3.Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

4.Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating screen size, picture quality, and key features.

5.Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months.

6.Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately and the TCL TV can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is an ideal time to upgrade to a TCL smart TV that matches both room size and entertainment needs.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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