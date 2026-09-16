TCL’s Pioneering SQD Mini LED Earns Industry Recognition, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Display Innovation

Mumbai, India, 16 September, 2026 - As the pioneer of SQD Mini LED and a Full-Spectrum Mini LED leader, TCL is advancing premium display technology beyond individual specifications and isolated component upgrades.

An independent technical assessment from Omdia, a global technology research and advisory firm, has further recognised the innovation behind SQD Mini LED. Omdia's assessment highlights the full-stack technology behind SQD Mini LED and the depth of TCL’s Full-Spectrum Mini LED capabilities, reinforcing TCL’s position as a global leader in display innovation.

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The recognition also demonstrates that SQD Mini LED is the result of TCL’s long-term investment in Mini LED and its ability to innovate across the complete display technology chain.

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Turning Mini LED Expertise into an Original Breakthrough SQD Mini LED is not a single material or backlight upgrade. It brings together an ultra-high-color-gamut panel, Super Quantum Dot materials and precise Mini LED backlight control as one complete picture-quality system.

By optimizing the full journey from light generation to on-screen image, TCL delivers brighter highlights, purer colors and more consistent performance across movies, sports, gaming and everyday entertainment.

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This system-level innovation reflects TCL’s ability to go beyond adopting existing technologies and create an original display solution built on its own expertise across panels, materials, optics, backlighting and intelligent algorithms.

Picture-Quality Strength Recognized by Omdia In Omdia’s comparative picture-quality assessment, SQD Mini LED received top scores of 10 out of 10 for brightness, color consistency, color gamut and 4K motion clarity.

The assessment also references measurements showing that TCL’s SQD model maintained stable color-gamut performance even when the color area on screen was reduced from 100% to just 1%.

This matters because real entertainment is constantly changing. Colors need to remain vivid not only in full-screen test images, but also in small highlights, dark scenes and fast-moving content.

Omdia’s assessment provides independent recognition that the strength of SQD Mini LED goes beyond specifications. Its performance is designed to be seen in real viewing experiences.

Powered by Full-Spectrum Mini LED Leadership TCL’s ability to pioneer SQD Mini LED is rooted in capabilities that extend beyond a single technology route.

As a Full-Spectrum Mini LED leader, TCL has developed expertise across SQD Mini LED, QD Mini LED and RGB Mini LED. Omdia also notes that TCL is pursuing the highest level of color performance through SQD Mini LED while maintaining a complete portfolio across QD Mini LED and RGB Mini LED technologies.

This breadth shows that SQD Mini LED is not an isolated breakthrough. It is the result of TCL’s accumulated strength across the entire Mini LED technology ecosystem.

From advancing Mini LED to pioneering SQD Mini LED, TCL continues to turn deep technical expertise into meaningful innovation.

For TCL, SQD Mini LED is not a departure from Mini LED. It is Mini LED, evolved to its fullest.

About TCL Electronics TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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