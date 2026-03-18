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Home / Business / TCS and Pearson partner to accelerate AI-powered learning for global industries

TCS and Pearson partner to accelerate AI-powered learning for global industries

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ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Pearson, the world's lifelong learning company, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services and consulting, have announced a multi-year integrated partnership to help enterprises build future-ready workforces with AI-powered learning and assessment.

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According to a press release by TCS, "Through this collaboration, Pearson will bring its enterprise learning and assessment expertise together with TCS' leadership in Contextual AI and the robust TCS iON digital learning and assessment platforms."

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"Together, the companies will empower enterprises to build a perpetually adaptive workforce, leveraging AI-driven insights to bridge skill gaps and drive measurable business innovation," the release added.

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Omar Abbosh, CEO, Pearson, said, "Leaders in every sector are investing heavily in AI, but many are struggling to demonstrate a return on that investment. Productivity only increases when employees have the skills and confidence to work alongside new technology. By combining Pearson's expertise in learning and assessment with TCS' consulting capabilities and global scale, we can help organisations close skills gaps by bringing learning into the flow of work. This enables teams to build skills faster, use AI to solve business challenges, and deliver tangible improvements in productivity."

The partnership will examine new ways to integrate learning, assessment, and skills intelligence into enterprise operating models, helping organisations prepare for evolving job roles and AI-driven change.

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TCS and Pearson will also co-develop and pilot new AI-enabled learning products and services, leveraging rapid prototyping and real-world validation to accelerate time to market and improve learner and enterprise outcomes.

TCS will include Pearson's Versant English proficiency assessment in its hiring and workforce development programs. This will support the development of language and communication skills across early-career and workforce development programs, aligning with TCS' overall talent development objectives.

The integration of Pearson's solutions into the TCS iON digital platform will create an end-to-end talent architecture designed for the AI-first economy. By combining TCS iON's pedagogical reach and Pearson's global credentials, the partnership will help enterprises and governments meet evolving skill requirements at scale. Through AI-validated skill benchmarking and certification, the collaboration will enable organisations to build verified talent pipelines and navigate workforce transformations with greater agility and precision.

K Krithivasan, MD and CEO, Tata Consultancy Services, said, "AI is reshaping how work gets done, but sustainable value will come from how effectively organisations enable people to work alongside intelligent systems. The future belongs to enterprises that continuously build skills, adaptability, and trust into their operating models. By combining TCS' strengths in contextual AI, cloud transformation, and large-scale enterprise delivery with Pearson's leadership in learning and assessment, we will help organisations develop workforces for the future."

As enterprises prioritise upskilling their workforces for the future and close skills gaps, there is an urgent need for learning solutions that equip people with the skills to work effectively alongside new technologies. Pearson research shows that enabling workers to collaborate with AI, rather than replacing them, could add between $4.8 trillion and $6.6 trillion to the U.S. economy by 2034.

The partnership with TCS advances Pearson's strategy to build 360-degree relationships with select partners to deliver stronger customer outcomes, joint go-to-market initiatives, and shared growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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