TCS announces Rs 17,000-cr scheme to buy back shares

Mumbai, October 11

The country’s largest software company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Wednesday said its net profit increased 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 11,342 crore in the September 2023 quarter. The Tata Group flagship had reported a net profit of Rs 10,431 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s Board of Directors also approved a proposal to buy back up to 4,09,63,855 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 17,000 crore at Rs 4,150 per share. The proposed buyback represents 1.12% of the total paid-up equity share capital of TCS. The company also announced the second interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.9% year-on-year to Rs 59,692 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 55,309 crore a year ago, the company said.

The company’s operating profit during the reporting quarter grew 9.1% to Rs 14,483 crore while operating margins widened by 25 bps to 24.3%, the city-headquartered company told reporters here.

TCS managing director and CEO K Krithivasan said strong deal momentum delivered the company a very large order book in Q2 and good pipeline. “During the quarter, BSNL awarded us the project to integrate and deploy a modern, indigenous pan-India 4G and 5G mobile network. This is a huge milestone for TCS, and we have commenced the supply, planning, design, installation and commissioning, and optimisation of this mobile network, satisfying a detailed set of requirements conforming to 3GPP standards and the rollout will be completed in about 18 months,” said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director. According to the company, its total headcount stood at 608,985 as on September 30. — Agencies

