TCS bans six employees, companies

Mumbai, June 29
TCS has taken action against six employees after finding them guilty of accepting favours from certain staffing firms in the appointment of contractual workers, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.
“We have banned six employees and also six companies,” he said in response to questions from shareholders.
