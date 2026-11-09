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Home / Business / TCS completes 50 Tech Days across campuses to strengthen industry-academia skills

TCS completes 50 Tech Days across campuses to strengthen industry-academia skills

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services engaged more than 23,000 students and 912 faculty members after completing 50 Tech Days across 50 academic institutions in 27 cities, according to a press release issued by the company.

The initiative connected campuses directly with industry practitioners, technology experts, and corporate leaders to provide practical exposure to emerging and enterprise technologies. The outreach combined practitioner-led masterclasses, hackathons, hands-on challenges, leadership interactions, and student project showcases.

Across these events, more than 620 company leaders and technology specialists conducted 92 masterclasses and 48 hackathons. Students worked under company mentorship to deploy artificial intelligence for specific operational challenges across various sectors.

These applications focused on handling production disruptions and maintenance planning in manufacturing, customer experience and inventory optimisation in retail, and branch services in banking. Participants also addressed claims triage in insurance, patient discharge planning in healthcare, and citizen grievance resolution in public services, translating classroom concepts into functional industry solutions.

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Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief Human Resources Officer at TCS, highlighted the demand for closer institutional coordination amid technological changes.

"The skills that will define the future are evolving rapidly, and preparing young talent for this change requires industry and academia to work more closely than ever," Kunnumal said.

He noted that the organisation views its responsibility as extending beyond internal hiring requirements.

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"At TCS, we believe our role goes beyond creating opportunities for talent within the organisation. It is also about strengthening the larger talent ecosystem," Kunnumal said.

He explained how the campus visits contributed directly to workforce preparedness.

"Through TCS Tech Days, we are bringing industry perspectives, technology expertise and real-world problem-solving into campuses, helping students translate academic learning into skills that will prepare them for the workplace of tomorrow," Kunnumal said.

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Organised alongside International STEM Day, the programme forms part of a broader corporate plan to extend these technical sessions to additional academic institutions by March 2027, aiming to widen access to industry-led learning models. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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