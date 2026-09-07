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Home / Business / TCS launches 4,500-square-ft AI-native creative engineering studio in London

TCS launches 4,500-square-ft AI-native creative engineering studio in London

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new 4,500-square-feet AI-native creative engineering studio in London, UK, to expand its AI-led services and strengthen its presence in the UK market.

According to the exchange filing, the studio, which is part of TCS’ commitment to creating 5,000 jobs in UK, will help clients turn concepts into scalable business outcomes through multidisciplinary, AI-led capabilities. The new hub will serve as an extension of TCS Interactive, the company’s digital design, marketing and experience-led transformation arm.

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“TCS Interactive’s new studio will be based in London, serving as a multidisciplinary hub to help businesses reimagine customer experiences and drive growth,” the company said in an exchange filing.

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The London studio will offer clients with a platform to co-create with hybrid teams of designers, strategists, domain experts and engineers, and will serve as a gateway for regional clients to access TCS’ global network of studios as per the release.

“The new 4,500-square-feet AI-native studio will serve as the hub for creative, industry, and engineering teams to collaborate with clients and brands to unlock new revenue growth, market expansion, and operational efficiency. The facility will enable clients to engage with our studio team to deepen audience engagement, enhance brand value, and bring ideas to reality,” TCS said in an exchange filing.

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Commeting on the development, Vinay Singhvi, Head – UK & Ireland, TCS, said, “The UK&I is a vital market for TCS, and this studio reflects our commitment to driving innovation for our clients and AI-led creative engineering. This expansion underscores our confidence in the UK’s strong technology ecosystem and aligns with the government’s vision for fostering innovation.”

“Our vision is to help our clients unlock new growth opportunities by orchestrating strategy, product design, engineering, and insights with an AI-led approach. The London studio is at the heart of this global network of hybrid talent connecting our UK clients to our global capabilities around the world to create and activate new experiences, drive adoption, and sustain growth through insights,” noted Kamal Bhadada, President, TCS Interactive.

TCS shares were trading at around Rs 2,265 per share, down 39 points or 1.69 per cent at the time of reporting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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