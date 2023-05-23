TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000-cr BSNL contract

Mumbai, May 22
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium has bagged a Rs 15,000-crore contract from BSNL to deploy 4G network for the state-run telco. In a statement, TCS said it has received an “advance purchase order” valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL.
The announcement ends months of speculation around the deal, where TCS was tipped to be the frontrunner for the contract. The deal has been in the works for many months.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26