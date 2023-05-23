TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000-cr BSNL contract

PTI

Mumbai, May 22

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium has bagged a Rs 15,000-crore contract from BSNL to deploy 4G network for the state-run telco. In a statement, TCS said it has received an “advance purchase order” valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL.

The announcement ends months of speculation around the deal, where TCS was tipped to be the frontrunner for the contract. The deal has been in the works for many months.