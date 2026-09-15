TCS partners with Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange to upgrade derivatives market infrastructure

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) to advance and upgrade derivatives market infrastructure by implementing an integrated trading, clearing, and surveillance solution, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, TCS will integrate its BaNCS platform for central counterparty clearing and securities trading, Quartz for market surveillance and Quartz Gateway for market connectivity, along with generative AI-powered reporting, analytics and decision-making capabilities.

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The solution will also incorporate exchange trading and matching technology from a global exchange partner, as pe the exchange filing.

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“These solutions are a part of BFSI Products and Platforms, a strategic business group within TCS that empowers financial services and insurance organisations to achieve superior customer experience and operational transformation,” the filing read.

Through the partnership, TCS will provide DGCX with a more flexible technology foundation to support future growth, improve operational efficiency and accelerate new product development, while enabling the exchange to better meet the evolving needs of regional and international market participants across established and emerging asset classes.

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Furthermore, the solutions will support DGCX’s range of derivatives products across energy commodities, currencies, equities, bullion and precious metals, while providing the infrastructure for continued product development and expansion into emerging asset classes such as crypto and tokenised assets.

“This builds on recent product innovation at the exchange, including the launch in June 2026 of the Gold Spot T+0 Contract – the GCC’s first same-day physically settled spot gold product offered on a regulated exchange. Designed for scale and flexibility, the platform will support DGCX in bringing new products to market more efficiently while strengthening the infrastructure supporting its existing markets,” it said.

Commenting on the development, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DGCX, said, "Building on DGCX's recent momentum, including strong trading volumes in 2025 and the launch of innovative products such as our Gold Spot T+0 Contract, we are advancing our infrastructure to ensure our members benefit from the risk management tools they need to trade with confidence.”

R. Vivekanand, President, BFSI Products and Platforms, TCS, added, “Financial market infrastructures are at a pivotal moment as they balance rapid innovation with the need for resilience, security, and operational robustness. Through the combined power of TCS BaNCS, Quartz, and partner solutions, we are helping DGCX build a modern, scalable platform to accelerate growth, enable product innovation, and expand into nextgeneration asset classes. Our expertise in delivering mission-critical solutions across global markets, including the Middle East, uniquely positions us to support DGCX on this transformation journey.”

At the time of reporting, TCS shares were trading at aorund Rs 2280.35, up 78.35 points or 3.56 per cent. (ANI)

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