TCS Q3 profit grows 11% to Rs 10,846 cr

PTI

Mumbai, January 9

The country’s largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported an 11% jump in the December quarter net profit to Rs 10,846 crore, led by overall growth and forex gains.

The Tata Group company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 9,769 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall revenue grew 19.1% to Rs 58,229 crore for the reporting quarter from Rs 48,885 crore in the year-ago period, the company said, adding in constant currency, the topline growth is 13.5%, and in the dollar terms, it clipped at 8%. The operating profit margin narrowed by 0.50% to 24.5% for the reporting quarter.

TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan attributed the strong set of numbers in a seasonally weak quarter to the stellar performance of their cloud services and the continued business momentum in North America and England.

The company's overall workforce declined by 2,197 to 6,13,974, the largest employer in the sector said.