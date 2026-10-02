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Home / Business / TCS to transition Best Buy’s India GCC under multi-year deal

TCS to transition Best Buy’s India GCC under multi-year deal

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ANI
Updated At : 11:47 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a multi-year agreement with US electronics retailer Best Buy to transition its Global Capability Center (GCC) in India to TCS, with Best Buy India employees also set to move into the Indian IT major.

The centre will subsequently be transformed into an AI-focused capability hub, combining Best Buy's retail knowledge with TCS's technology, engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities, TCS said in a press release filed with the stock exchanges.

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“As part of the agreement, the Best Buy India entity will transition to TCS, ensuring business continuity; while embarking on its transformation into an AI-native Capability Center (AICC) under a multi-year agreement,”

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The release does not indicate any job cuts. Instead, TCS said it will “welcome Best Buy India employees into its global organization,” retaining their existing business and technology knowledge while providing access to its global learning, innovation and AI capabilities.

The agreement comes as India’s GCC sector increasingly shifts from traditional support operations towards higher-value work in areas such as artificial intelligence, engineering, product development and analytics.

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Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Consumer Business Group at TCS, said, “By bringing that talent together with TCS’ retail expertise, AI, engineering and global execution capabilities, we will create an AI-native capability engine that aligns Best Buy’s priorities.”

Best Buy said the transition was also intended to provide continued opportunities for its employees in India.

“TCS brings that understanding, along with the technology and AI capabilities to build on the team’s strengths and meaningful opportunities for employees to continue learning and growing in their careers,” Best Buy Vice President Ahrey Smith said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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