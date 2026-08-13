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Home / Business / TCS, Vodafone Business join hands to drive AI-led digital transformation in UK

TCS, Vodafone Business join hands to drive AI-led digital transformation in UK

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business to help enterprises in the United Kingdom accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud and other digital technologies.

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The partnership will focus on areas including AI and automation, cloud transformation and migration, cybersecurity, network modernisation, data and analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), managed services and operational transformation, according to a regulatory filing by TCS.

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Under the agreement, TCS will work with Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree, to help UK organisations modernise their technology infrastructure and build secure and scalable digital systems.

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The companies will target enterprise customers across sectors including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, the public sector and critical national infrastructure.

The financial terms and duration of the partnership were not disclosed.

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Nick Gliddon, Business Director at VodafoneThree, said companies were increasingly looking for technology partners that could help turn their digital investments into measurable results.

"The challenge for many organisations is not ambition, it is execution: making the right technology choices, integrating them properly and turning investment into measurable impact," Gliddon said.

He added that the partnership with TCS would help Vodafone Business provide the services and expertise required by customers to "move faster, reduce complexity and grow with confidence."

Vinay Singvi, Head of UK and Ireland at TCS, said the company sees significant potential in combining AI and digital transformation with its technology and industry expertise.

"We see enormous potential to leverage AI and digital transformation, scale of operating model, deep technology expertise, and wide industry domain experiences to unlock greater value for Vodafone Business, TCS, and its customers in the UK, to not only improve revenue but enhance customer experience," Singvi said.

The partnership comes as VodafoneThree undertakes an 11 billion pounds investment programme aimed at strengthening its network in the UK. The investment is VodafoneThree's broader network programme and is separate from the TCS-Vodafone Business partnership announced on Thursday.

TCS has operated in the UK for more than 50 years and said it has created 42,000 jobs in the country, directly and indirectly. The Indian IT services major also operates its AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio in the UK for innovation and client collaboration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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