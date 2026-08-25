TDCX Opens Second Hyderabad Campus, Reinforcing India as Key Global Delivery Hub

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25: TDCX, a leading global customer experience solutions firm, today opened its second campus in India at Meenakshi Eco Park in Hyderabad. The new site reinforces India's position as the company's fourth-largest operations base and follows a more than 600% increase in TDCX's India headcount over the past three years.

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Hyderabad is one of TDCX's fastest-growing locations, supported by the city's strong technology ecosystem, deep talent pool, and growing reputation as a center for customer experience, sales, digital support, and technology-enabled services.

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The India Business Process Outsourcing services market, valued at approximately US$18.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$51 billion by 2035 (Market Research Future, India Business Process Outsourcing Services Market, April 2026). TDCX has outpaced this market as global clients consolidate complex customer, sales, and technology workflows with fewer, more capable partners.

Byron Fernandez, Group Chief Information Officer and EVP, TDCX, with executive oversight of the company's India operations, said: "India has moved well past the cost arbitrage conversation. When clients choose Hyderabad for customer experience, sales, or technology support, they are choosing access to skilled, ambitious talent that can run complex workflows at scale. Our expansion here reflects how seriously global clients now take India as a primary delivery market, rather than a secondary one."

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A campus built for scale and speed

Located within the 6 million sq. ft. Meenakshi Eco Park, one of Hyderabad's key technology corridors, the new campus is designed to support TDCX's continued expansion in India while giving employees a workplace built around learning, collaboration, and performance.

TDCX India supports leading global brands across digital advertising, e-commerce, fintech and technology, delivering omnichannel support for clients across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. TDCX India has achieved strong customer and business outcomes for global clients, achieving high customer satisfaction scores while supporting complex workstreams across multiple markets reflecting the strength of its delivery model and the quality of talent in the market.

Ananth Premkumar, Country Director, TDCX India, said: "Hyderabad has emerged as one of India's leading hubs for technology, innovation, and customer experience delivery. As our clients expand across global markets, they need partners who can quickly build high-quality teams at scale. For one of our technology clients, we are able to make production-ready agents in under six weeks, helping them accelerate their go-to-market timelines. This combination of skilled talent, speed, and operational excellence is what makes Hyderabad such a strategic location for TDCX."

Recognized as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years, TDCX India continues to build its reputation as both a strong delivery hub and an employer of choice.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX is a leading global customer experience solutions firm that provides customer experience solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation for clients across industries including digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, health-tech, media, technology, and travel and hospitality.

With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX's smart, scalable approach, driven by innovation and operational precision, positions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 37 locations worldwide, TDCX provides clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com. For media inquiries, please contact: media@tdcx.com

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