Team Computers Concludes CXO Convene 13 in Goa, Uniting Technology Leaders Around the Future of Cybersecurity

PNN

Advertisement

Anjuna (Goa) [India], June 25: Team Computers recently hosted CXO Convene 13, an exclusive three-day leadership retreat that brought together over 30 CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders at Avataara Resort & Spa, Goa, from June 5-7, 2026. The event marked the thirteenth edition of Team Computers' flagship leadership convene - a format that has steadily grown in relevance as cybersecurity moves higher on the boardroom agenda.

Advertisement

Themed "Great Minds + Cybersecurity: Human Convene in the Age of AI," the retreat was designed as an immersive leadership experience rather than a conventional conference. Sponsored by Accops and Tech Data, it drew participants from across industries, all navigating a common set of challenges around enterprise security, governance, and technology strategy.

Advertisement

Discussions covered the evolving cyber threat landscape, data privacy and DPDP readiness, the gap between cybersecurity perception and ground reality, and the role of human intelligence and leadership judgment in building secure organizations. Each topic was explored not as an abstract concern but as a practical challenge that attendees are actively managing within their own organizations.

Alongside structured sessions and panel discussions, the event featured interactive technology showcases representing Team Computers' core solution areas - cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, digital transformation, workplace technologies, and enterprise modernization. These experiential showcases were designed to move conversations from concept to application, giving attendees direct access to subject matter experts and the opportunity to explore solutions relevant to their specific environments.

Advertisement

The retreat also served as a meaningful networking platform. Set against the backdrop of Goa, the setting encouraged conversations that extended well into the evenings - across meals, informal gatherings, and unscheduled exchanges between peers facing similar pressures across sectors. Many attendees noted that these conversations were among the most valuable parts of the experience.

A consistent theme throughout CXO Convene 13 was that cybersecurity today demands more than technical expertise. It requires alignment across IT, business leadership, risk management, and governance - and a shared understanding that security decisions carry business consequences, not just technical ones.

Through initiatives such as CXO Convene 13, Team Computers continues to build platforms where technology leaders can engage with peers, stress-test their thinking, and return to their organizations with sharper perspectives and stronger networks.

About Team Computers

Team Computers Private Limited is a leading Indian IT solutions and services company headquartered in New Delhi. Established in 1987 by Ranjan Chopra, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning IT infrastructure, cloud, managed services, business intelligence, and digital transformation. Serving over 6,000 enterprise customers across industries such as banking, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector, Team Computers is supported by a workforce of more than 6,000 professionals and a strong pan-India delivery and support network.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)