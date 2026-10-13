Team Marksmen Network Hosts 3rd Edition of Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2026-27 in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the 3rd Edition of Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2026 - 27 on October 1st at Sahara Star, Mumbai Airport. Themed “Championing Inclusion. Celebrating Leadership. Creating Impact,” the event brought together 200+ senior leaders to discuss the evolving workplace landscape in India.

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The summit kicked off with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & MD, Team Marksmen Network inspiring thought attributed to Sudha Murty Ji—that places where women are respected, elevated, and empowered are places where true purpose and progress thrive. He emphasized “Today, workplaces are not just about processes - they’re about people, purpose, and performance, and most importantly, creating environments where women can thrive and lead,” he noted

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Shaina NC, National Secretary & National Spokesperson of Shiv Sena, delivered the Chief Guest Address on “Culture, Leadership & Impact: Shaping a Better Tomorrow,” how strong cultures, purposeful leadership, and meaningful impact can drive positive change and build a better future.

The conversation took a deeper look at what it truly means for women to succeed, as a powerful Fireside Chat on “Ambition Without Self-Abandonment: What Success Really Costs Women” moderated by Shailja Saraswati, Founder, Unstoppable Network, bringing together Rajita Kulkarni, Global Higher Education Leader, Past President – Sri University & WFEB, Leadership Strategist & Coach; Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO, Serentica, Resonia & Sterlite Electric; and Nagina Singh, Senior Director & People Lead, Mondelez India. The leaders explored balancing ambition, resilience, and personal identity, highlighting how women can pursue success while staying true to their values and wellbeing. The conversation also spotlighted their role in shaping India’s growth through purposeful leadership and transformation.

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The agenda featured a high-impact Panel Discussion on The Leadership Equation: Building Beyond the Glass-Ceiling, which was moderated by Ryan Lowe, Partner People Consulting, EY. Eminent panellists included Swati Arora, Head Leadership Development, Tech Mahindra, Tulanahina Maity, CHRO, Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers, Nabamita Banerjee, CHRO, Shoppers Stop, Sonia Kulkarni, CHRO- India & South Asia, Sonia Kulkarni, CHRO, Ingram Mirco, and Pournima Kamble, Head HR, Cilicant Group.

Gracing the occasion, Smt. Nidhi Taneja, Retd. Lt. Commander, Indian Navy, delivered the Special Address on “Viksit Bharat Needs Women at the Helm,” emphasising on how strong cultures, purposeful leadership, and meaningful impact can drive positive change and build a better future.

The brands celebrated in a gala ceremony included

- Acer India Pvt. Ltd.

- Ajanta Pharma Limited

- Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd

- Avanse Financial Services

- Baker Tilly One India

- BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

- Caparo India

- Cilicant Private Limited

- Citrin Cooperman

- CMR Green Technologies Limited

- Collabera Talent Solutions Private Limited

- Federal Bank

- Hindustan Unilever Limited

- IIFL Capital Services Ltd

- INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED

- Ingram Micro

- Innodata India Private Limited

- KEKA HR

- LTM Limited

- Luminous Power Technologies

- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

- Mondelez India

- mthree

- Navitas Lifesciences Private Limited

- NTPC Limited

- Olectra Greentech Ltd

- Rakuten Symphony

- Shoppers Stop Ltd

- Shyam Steel Group

- Sterlite Electric

- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

- Tech Mahindra Ltd

- Visionet Systems Pvt. Ltd.

- Welspun Living Limited

This one-of-a-kind event served as an essential crucible where vision met courage. It is where we brought forth the flame of inspiration and collectively forged the mettle of organisations blazing a trail of excellence across the workplace - empowering women, celebrating equity, and ensuring their talent and leadership are harnessed not just for progress, but for true purpose that inspires. The time for hesitation is over; the future of India’s workplaces demands bold, united steps forward to create environments where women thrive, lead, and shape workplaces preferred by all.

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to info@teammarksmen.com

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