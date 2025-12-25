VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 25: Team Marksmen Network successfully concluded the 5th Edition of Most Preferred Brands 2025-26 on December 11, 2025, at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai. The landmark evening brought together senior marketers, CXOs, brand strategists, and thought leaders to decode how personalization, innovation, and authenticity are reshaping consumer-brand relationships in an increasingly hyper-connected marketplace.

Advertisement

Held under the central theme "Personalization as the New Preference", the platform explored how brands are moving beyond transactions to build emotional relevance, trust, and belonging. Backed by a comprehensive, cross-industry consumer research study conducted by LeadCap Ventures (Consumer Research Partner), the initiative evaluated brands on key dimensions including customer experience, personalization, purpose, transparency, advocacy, trust, and innovation.

Advertisement

"Personalization marks the new frontier of brand relevance. The most successful brands of tomorrow will not succeed by selling more, but by meaning more. When brands move beyond transactions and create belonging, consumers don't just stay loyal--they become advocates," said Rishi Kapoor, CEO, Team Marksmen Network, while addressing the audience. "This edition celebrates brands that are shaping experiences consumers don't simply consume, but truly identify with."

Setting the tone for the evening, Prahlad Kakkar, Founder, Genesis Film Production Pvt. Ltd., delivered the keynote address "Becoming the Brand of Choice: The Futuristic Vision of a Leader." Drawing from decades of brand-building and storytelling experience, Kakkar highlighted the role of emotion, authenticity, and belief in transforming brands into enduring icons that command trust and loyalty.

Advertisement

The evening also featured a compelling panel discussion titled "Innovation, Authenticity & Advocacy - The Brand Trinity for the Next Decade," bringing together senior leaders across diverse industries. The panel included Amol Ghadge, Marketing Head, Pfizer Limited; Biswajit Dutta, Head - CRM, Loyalty & Analytics, Metro Brands Limited; Navin Baid, Head - Web Growth (Ecommerce D2C), Lenovo India; and Ankit Goenka, Senior Vice President & Head Customer Experience, Bajaj General Insurance Limited. Moderated by Karan Karayi, Editor-in-Chief, Team Marksmen Network, the discussion explored how brands are blending technology, data, creativity, and purpose to build advocacy-driven ecosystems rooted in trust and relevance.

A key highlight of the evening was the Guest of Honor Address by Dr. Deepak R. Sawant, Chairman, Task Force Malnutrition Eradication, Government of Maharashtra (Cabinet Minister Rank) and former Minister of Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra. Speaking on "Resilient Brands: How Purpose-Driven Institutions Build Public Trust," Dr. Sawant emphasized the growing importance of credibility, social responsibility, and long-term vision in shaping brands that earn public confidence and sustain impact.

The evening culminated with the felicitation of India's Most Preferred Brands 2025-26, recognising organizations that have successfully aligned technology with creativity and embedded purpose into consumer engagement. These brands stood out for creating emotionally resonant experiences that inspire loyalty and advocacy.

The brands felicitated at the 5th Edition of Most Preferred Brands 2025-26 include:

- HP Lubricants

- TVS Jupiter

- Bajaj General Insurance Limited

- Brigade Group

- Chola MS General Insurance

- CRIF India

- Enrich

- Fenesta

- Haier Appliances India

- Lenovo India Pvt Ltd

- Livguard

- Marks & Spencer Reliance India Private Limited

- METRO BRANDS LIMITED

- National Insurance Company Limited

- Puravankara Ltd.

- TCI EXPRESS LIMITED

- Tira Beauty

The 5th Edition of Most Preferred Brands reaffirmed that in an age of endless choice, brands that prioritize personalization, authenticity, and purpose will continue to earn enduring preference and trust. By celebrating these trailblazers, the platform aims to inspire India's brand ecosystem to build legacies that resonate deeply with consumers and stand the test of time.

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to contact@teammarksmen.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)