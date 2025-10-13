Team ORANGUTAN Crowned BMSD 2025 Champions, Earns Coveted Global Championship Berth

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SHOWDOWN (BMSD) 2025 concluded with a thrilling finale in Hyderabad, where TEAM ORANGUTAN clinched the championship title after three days of high-intensity competition. The team not only claimed the lion's share of the INR 1 crore prize pool but also earned a coveted direct slot at the upcoming Global Championship.

K9 ESPORTS delivered a stellar run to secure second place and a cash prize of INR 15 lakhs, while TEAM SOUL rounded out the podium with INR 10 lakhs. Beyond the top three, the tournament opened new doors for India's rising stars, with the top eight teams qualifying for the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) -- where they will compete against elite teams from Korea and Japan. This next stage not only extends their global exposure but also strengthens India's footprint in the international Esports arena.

In addition to the team accolades, standout individual performances were recognized across multiple categories. OnePlusK9Njboi was named the MVP of the Tournament, earning a cash prize of INR 2 lakhs. M4xSNoWJoD took home Finals MVP honors with a prize of INR 1 lakh and also bagged the Best Clutch Award, receiving INR 50,000 for his decisive performances. iQOOxOGAARU was awarded Best IGL, taking home INR 75,000 for his leadership and strategic command, while GxdLJonaThan03 was voted the Fan Favorite Player by the community, earning INR 50,000 for his consistent excellence and popularity among fans.

The finale brought together 16 of India's best BGMI squads who had battled through weeks of competition starting September 18. The high-stakes atmosphere in Hyderabad's live-studio arena underscored the scale and intensity of India's esports scene, with fans nationwide tuning in to witness the drama unfold.

Commenting on the tournament, Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, KRAFTON India, said: "The BGMI Showdown has once again showcased the depth of talent and passion within India's esports community. As we now move toward the BGMI International Cup (BMIC), where Indian teams will face elite squads from Korea and Japan, it's exciting to see our players earn the global recognition they deserve. Their performances reflect the incredible progress Indian Esports has made -- and the bright future that lies ahead."

